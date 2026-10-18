Tiger Shroff Unhurt In Shooting: Father Jackie Shroff

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff. Photographs: Mumbai FC/Instagram

Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire near the Pushpa Narsee park, close to the Jamnabai Narsee school in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

The shots were allegedly directed toward Tiger Shroff's vehicle. The motive behind the shooting remains completely unclear.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg stated that a massive investigation is currently underway as police teams comb the scene, review security footage and hunt for the fleeing suspects.

'Tiger had come for some personal work to Juhu park...some people came on a bike and fired,' DCP Garg told the media.

'Tiger was sitting in his car when the incident happened. He is not injured. Two people injured, his driver Firdaus and a passerby. 15 teams are working to arrest the culprits,' the DCP added

"All okay. Tiger is at the police station. He is unhurt," Tiger's father Jackie Shroff told Subhash K Jha. "His driver was injured in the hand," Jackie added.

A man named Anil Pandit claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said Tiger Shroff was on their hit list as 'he was not heeding our directions' and 'was working with Salman Khan'.

Salman Khan has been targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is protected by a police phalanx from the Mumbai police.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Tiger Shroff, like other Bollywood actors, often plays a game of football on Sundays on grounds in and around Bandra-Juhu. The Jamnabai Narsee school ground has a football ground. The Juhu police station is located about 200 metres from the Jamnabai Narsee ground.