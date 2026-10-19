Tiger Shroff Shooting: 'Scare One Big Star, Extort Money From The Rest'

'It is possible that the attackers might have been ordered not to kill.'

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff seen in bandages after firing incident. Photograph: ANI on X

According to two former Mumbai encounter specialists who spoke with Rediff about the attack on actor Tiger Shroff, this type of 'attack one-big-star-scare-others-and-then-extort-money-from-the-rest' strategy is currently being employed by a new generation of criminals attempting to take advantage of the vacuum created by the elimination of many major figures in Mumbai's underworld.

Key points Two former Mumbai encounter specialists say the Tiger Shroff shooting follows an old underworld pattern: Target one big Bollywood personality, scare the industry, then extort money from the rest.

One said Lawrence Bishnoi's "foot soldiers are roaming freely" even though he is in jail in Gujarat.

He said the shooters may have been ordered not to kill, and that such shooters usually come from north India and are often hired for a pittance.

The Mumbai police has little knowledge of such shooters, and that new gangsters are filling a vacuum left after the police finished off notorious gangsters in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Ravi Pujari Or Lawrence Bishnoi?

IMAGE: Lawrence Bishnoi, who is incarcerated in the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat.

The first encounter specialist stated that the attack appears to be the work of the Ravi Pujari gang and that their pattern of operation has always involved targeting one Bollywood personality, scaring the entire industry, and then extorting money from everyone else.

"It looks like the doing of the Ravi Pujari gang. For their clear pattern was target one big Bollywood personality, scare the entire industry and then extort money from the rest," he said.

When questioned as to whether or not Lawrence Bishnoi (whose name has come up in connection with numerous high-profile murders in recent years) could be responsible for the attack on Tiger Shroff even though he is currently jailed in Gujarat, this cop responded that distance and jail have never deterred gangsters.

"All of the gangsters, including Ravi Pujari, Dawood Ibrahim, and Chhota Rajan, conducted operations from outside of Mumbai/India," he said.

"Even if Lawrence Bishnoi is in prison, his shooters have been moving around freely," he added.

Seven rounds fired without hitting the target

IMAGE: The forensic team at the shooting site in Juhu.

When asked why even not one of the three shooters could hit the actor despite firing seven rounds as per the first information report, and if this could indicate that the shooters were not professionals or if they were asked to ensure only to fire and not kill, he did acknowledge that most shooters come from northern India and are typically paid very little for their services, which can result in limited skills.

"It is possible that the attackers might have been ordered not to kill."

"The pattern is scare one of the big Bollywood personality and extort money from the others. This same pattern was followed before also when such attackers couldn't hit their targets."

'The vacuum is getting filled'

Explaining why the Mumbai police could be on the back foot in nipping such crimes before they are executed, he said the shooters' origins are part of the problem. "The Mumbai police do not have much knowledge about such shooters because most of them come from north India," he said.

"These new gangsters are trying to fill in the vacuum that has been there for more than two-three decades now. The police in the 1990s and 2000s killed all the notorious gangsters and those that have been left behind have been made feeble," he said.

"So, the vacuum that has been left is getting filled right now by these new gangsters, who are seeing an opening in the celebrity extortion business," he said.

'Let's wait and watch'

The second former encounter specialist was more cautious. But he too feels this could be a hit job of the Bishnoi gang.

"Looks like Lawrence Bishnoi is trying to spread his extortion and terror network in Bollywood," he said. "Since those arrested are reportedly from Haryana, it gives credence to Bishnoi's hand. But let's wait and watch."