Tiger Shroff's Security Beefed Up After Shooting

Tiger Shroff is now under heavy protection by the Mumbai police after Sunday's shocking shooting incident.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits actor Tiger Shroff at his home after the shooting. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tiger Shroff has been placed under enhanced security by the Mumbai police after Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu.

Unidentified bike-borne assailants fired multiple rounds at Shroff's BMW as he left a football ground.

The Mumbai police have deployed 12 to 15 investigation teams and initiated strict security checkpoints.

Following the shocking shooting incident on Tiger Shroff on October 18, the Mumbai Police have placed the actor under heavy security.

The decision came after three bike-borne assailants intercepted Tiger's BMW in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area and fired multiple rounds of bullets, as he was leaving the Jamnabai Narsee school ground.

Investigation Underway

While Tiger emerged unhurt, his driver Firdaus and a civilian bystander sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to hospitals nearby.

After the shootout, Tiger was escorted to his residence inside a heavily protected police van. The Mumbai police have deployed 12 to 15 investigation teams to trace the shooters.

Enhanced Security Measures

Authorities have initiated strict nakabandis (security checkpoints) across Mumbai, cordoned off the Juhu crime scene for forensic collection, and detained one suspect for questioning.

Security has been tightened for high-profile celebrities living in the Juhu area, with specific attention directed toward public figures like Rohit Shetty, who faced a similar threat earlier this year. Rohit Shetty's residence is located about 1.6 km away from where Sunday's shooting occurred.

In a brief conversation with Subhash K Jha, Tiger's shaken mother Ayesha Shroff said her son is safe and well protected inside their home.

"God saved him," she said.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff