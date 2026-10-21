Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff was back shooting for his next project, a couple of days after he was fired at by assailants on Sunday evening.

Tiger is collaborating with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for an upcoming revenge action-romance film titled Lag Jaa Gale. This marks his return to the production house after starring in their 2019 teen drama, Student of the Year 2.

The film marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. It also features Lakshya (Kill, The Bastards of Bollywood) in a primary role.

Moving away from his usual righteous protagonist characters, Tiger is reportedly pushing his acting boundaries by playing an anti-hero/antagonist role, setting up an explosive face-off against Lakshya.

The movie is being directed by Raj Mehta, acclaimed for directing box-office hits like Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo.