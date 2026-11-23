Akshay Kumar's electrifying fire stunt performance at the Global Peace Honours 2026, a powerful tribute to courage and peace, showcasing his daring act.

Key Points Akshay Kumar performed a dramatic fire stunt at the Global Peace Honours 2026 at the Gateway of India.

The performance, set to Teri Mitti, featured real flames and a sword, symbolising courage against terror.

Tiger Shroff, and Shah Rukh Khan also performed at the event.

Akshay Kumar served up an energetic performance at the Global Peace Honours 2026 event, held at Mumbai's Gateway of India on November 21.

From putting on saffron head gear and arm bands to performing with a fire prop, Akshay made sure all eyes were on him.

Akshay's performance featured real flames and a sword as he danced to the Teri Mitti song from his historical film, Kesari.

It reflected the theme of the ceremony, which paid tribute to security personnel and victims, who showed courage in the face of terror during 26/11.

Akshay also performed to Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo, choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

This is not the first time Akshay has performed fire stunts in front of a live audience.

Tiger Shroff marked his first public stage performance since being shot at, barely a month before.

Tiger performed to the popular track Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath, lighting up the stage with his performance.

Shah Rukh Khan, seen here with Boman Irani and Vikrant Massey, paid tribute to the victims of 26/11, and saluted the security personnel, who lost their lives while protecting the country.

Khan also remembered the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharing a special message for the country's soldiers and security personnel, the actor recited a few lines about their courage and service to the nation.

'My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...' Shah Rukh said.

'When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you, 'Aren't you ever afraid?,' look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...

'Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain...'

Speaking about the importance of peace, Shah Rukh said that it should begin with every individual. He spoke about the love he has received from people during his visits to different countries.

'Peace and tranquility begin in a very small place. They begin within us, in our own hearts. By the grace of God, wherever I go, whichever country I visit, I receive immense love from every corner of the world.'

The actor brought back memories of his popular film Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeBade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita'.

Shah Rukh made his signature pose too.

Sukhwinder Singh sang a medley of patriotic songs, including songs from Chak De! India, at the end of which Shah Rukh Khan congratulated the women's hockey team for bringing the gold back at the Asian Games.

Ranveer Singh honoured Sachin Tendulkar and spoke about his contribution to cricket, recalling how millions of fans would wait for the batsman to remain at the crease.

'One name he is known by is Master Blaster. We lovingly call him Master....When you used to bat, all of us would feel that no matter what happened in the match, we just wanted you to be at the crease, Sachin. And even after all these years, you are still playing an important innings,' Ranveer says.

'This is an innings in which you are working for children's education, health, sports and their dreams.'

Amruta Fadnavis shows off her dancing skills.

Shiamak Davar gestures while Sachin Tendulkar basks in the audience love.

Take a bow: Boman Irani, Ranveer Singh, Anant Ambani, entrepreneur B Prabhakaran, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Devika Natesan Rotawan (Shah Rukh presented the Global Peace Honour to Devika), Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amruta Fadnavis, Shiamak Davar and Vikrant Massey.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff