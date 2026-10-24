Tiger Shroff Attack: Superstars Cancel Plans, Stay Indoors

'How much can we protect ourselves?' asks Amitabh Bachchan.

IMAGE: The crime scene in Juhu where Tiger Shroff was attacked on October 18, 2026. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Security has been tightened for Bollywood stars following the murderous attempt on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Celebrity management teams have cancelled public appearances and media interactions to minimise potential risks to prominent actors.

Salman Khan has reportedly upgraded his security with round-the-clock commando surveillance and additional protection at Galaxy Apartments.

Akshay Kumar's residence is reportedly getting an advanced bulletproof glass shield, alongside increased armed police deployment outside.

Security has been significantly tightened for major Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, following the murderous attempt on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on October 18, 2026.

To minimise risks, celebrity management teams have cancelled multiple public appearances and media sightings.

Stars are actively avoiding crowded places or insecure environments.

Several prominent actors, especially those who have previously collaborated with Salman Khan or Tiger Shroff, are facing extreme pressure from their families to stay indoors.

The Mumbai police and the actors' teams have implemented drastic security upgrades.

Salman Khan ramped up 24/7 heavy commando surveillance; upgrading existing bulletproof shields at his Galaxy Apartments residence.

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar whose children live, study abroad are the most worried.

"We don't know whether our children are safer where they are, or should we call them back home," a worried superstar told Subhash K Jha.

Bollywood Stars Step Up Home Security

An advanced bulletproof glass shield is underway at Akshay Kumar's residence, along with heavily beefed-up deployment of armed police personnel outside.

Local police protection has been strictly reinforced with static deployments and heightened alertness around Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's properties.

Speaking exclusively to Subhash, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the growing concern over security in Bollywood.

"How much can we protect ourselves? There is no limit to the assailant's invasion into our property and life."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff