Tiger Shroff Attack: Actor's Football Sessions Cancelled

In addition to stopping his regular football games, various open celebrity sightings and public schedules for Tiger and other high-risk stars have been heavily rolled back.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC/Instagram

Key Points Tiger Shroff's regular Sunday football sessions have been cancelled indefinitely following last Sunday's shooting attempt.

Investigators reportedly found that attackers linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang monitored the actor's schedule for over a month.

The attackers allegedly exploited Tiger Shroff's predictable Sunday football routine, which reportedly ran without bodyguards.

Following the shocking shooting attempt on Tiger Shroff on October 18, 2026, security fears have prompted the immediate suspension of his open public routines.

Tiger's highly predictable Sunday football sessions in Juhu have been cancelled indefinitely.

Investigators revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang attackers spent over a month monitoring his exact schedule, explicitly exploiting the fact that he regularly played there between 5 pm and 7 pm every Sunday without bodyguards.

In response to this extreme security vulnerability, several immediate changes have taken effect.

In addition to stopping his regular football games, various open celebrity sightings and public schedules for Tiger and other high-risk stars have been heavily rolled back.

Industry insiders report that several actors are transitioning to bulletproof vehicles when stepping out in public.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff