Tiger Attack: 'Police Knows Everything'

'Attacks happen with an agenda or reason. I don't know what the reason here is.'

IMAGE: The crime scene where Tiger Shroff was attacked. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points 'Tiger Shroff was immensely lucky; God's hand is on him and on Jackie Shroff and the family.'

'Such attacks were a far-fetched tale for us, something in the past. Now it has become our present as well.'

'I'm not sure whether the industry is in conflict with these forces that are creating violence or this unrest within Bollywood.'

'The industry has to be vigilant'

IMAGE: The crime scene where Tiger Shroff was attacked. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

There aren't too many prominent voices willing to come forward to speak on the attack on Tiger Shroff.

Director Rajiv Rai, who had himself survived an assassination attempt in 1997 by hitmen tied to gangster Abu Salem, forcing him and his family to leave India for the UK, is not sure who masterminded the attack on Tiger.

"I'm not really sure what's going on," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"I'm not updated with this Bishnoi gang and him being in the jail, what his is agenda and how far all the rumours are true of whether he's actually conducting this act of the underworld style from a jail... I doubt how it's possible to do that.

"So obviously, he has his gang of people, maybe hundreds of them, that are outside that do it anyways and take his name. So is the industry unsafe? The industry has to be vigilant against any kind of ulterior force or friction or conflict. And one doesn't know what their agenda or motive is."

'Tiger doesn't have any controversies'

IMAGE: The crime scene where Tiger Shroff was attacked. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Rajiv wonders why Tiger was targeted.

"I don't know what the motive behind this is. I'm not sure about Tiger. He's a good boy. He doesn't have any controversies. So obviously something has happened here, which I'm unaware of and I think people are unaware about.

"All I know is that attacks happen with an agenda or reason. I don't know what the reason here is. I'm not sure whether the industry is in conflict with these forces that are creating violence or this unrest within Bollywood.

"Or if whatever voice notes you read on Instagram, there's one voice and another voice and they take responsibility. So to me, I'm sure something is amiss.

"Something is going on. The police knows everything and not everything is out to the public -- not out to Bollywood either. So I don't know who's unsafe and who's not. Times are generally not very good in the world, and in every country. So one has to be on guard."

How does the industry protect itself?

"How do you protect yourself in Paris and you're caught in a procession or in a protest? Or if you're in Milan or if you're in the UK or Spain or Albania or Belgium or Sweden? I mean, in any European country, if there's an unrest, how do you protect yourself?

"Sadly speaking, if you're at the wrong place at the wrong time, you get bumped off. I don't know the motive behind anything, so I can't answer your question well. All you can say is that the industry is very concerned about Tiger and about what's going on. There is no real way of saying, can you protect yourself? You have to be lucky.

"Tiger Shroff was immensely lucky; God's hand is on him and on Jackie Shroff and the family. Jackie and Ayesha are very good people. They have not been in any controversy.

"I will not speak against anyone because I don't know the agenda. But I will speak in favour of Bollywood. I want it protected and am sure the politicians will protect it. In my case, I was protected by the police and by the politicians. I was given very good security.

"They did the best (they could) and saved my life. The industry needs protection, and I'm sure the police is giving it to them. I'm sure the politicians are keeping a vigil. I'm sure nobody's happy about this.

"But there's no point raising your voice when you don't know what's going on. I mean, people are taking somebody's name and saying we are doing this. After one year, you realise it was somebody else. So honestly, it's best to just keep your mouth shut and pray to God that it doesn't happen (again)."

'My biggest worry is not just the attack, it is the silence'

IMAGE: The crime scene where Tiger Shroff was attacked. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Director Honey Trehan feels targeting Tiger is a tragic reminder of how vulnerable actors are.

"A very sad thing has happened and no one should go through this," he says.

"I don't see this as some kind of extortion, as there is no news on that. There is so much the entire country is going through at this point -- it's so stressful. I really miss seeing happy people in general; everyone is so suppressed.

"Everything is mostly rigged or political in today's India. Shootings have happened before, but people used to question the system. My biggest worry is not just the attack, it is the silence. How has Bollywood become so afraid to speak up?"

Trehan feels terror attacks are prevalent in every walk of life.

"Not only the film industry, threat and fear is something the entire country is dealing with. See the situation in other states and other professions -- someone is being shot or raped every single day. How do you answer this? The problem lies in the entire system. We should find out the correct wound to treat it well."

Actor Abhishek Banerjee feels the Tiger incident is a turning point in the entertainment industry.

"Such attacks were a far-fetched tale for us, something in the past. Now it has become our present as well. Guards will be up and the distance between us and the public will increase. Scary times ahead," he says.