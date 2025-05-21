Why Trisha, Abhirami Admire Kamal Haasan

Thug Life actors Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami on sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan and working with Mani Ratnam.

IMAGE: Abhirami, Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan at Thug Life's Hindi trailer launch in Mumbai, May 20, 2025. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

What's so charming about watching a 70-year-old actor on screen?

With his receding hairline, well groomed salt and pepper look, to the GenZ, Kamal Haasan is probably the same age as their grandfathers. Yet, there is something magnetic about his deep expressive eyes, his old world personality and onscreen presence that is hard to ignore.

His recent film Indian 2, a sequel to his super hit vigilante drama was underwhelming.

But his incredible transformation as Supreme Yaskin, the haunting antagonist in Kalki 2989 AD was nothing short of spectacular.

Lest we forget, he is also the same actor who gave the most entertaining thriller Vikram.

In Thug Life, co-written and directed by Mani Ratnam, Kamal plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naiker -- a nostalgic tribute to his iconic role in Nayakan (1987).

At the Hindi trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, Mani Ratnam called the film "an emotional drama set in a world of crime."

While the trailer is packed with layered characters and high octane music, a brief moment that stands out is Kamal Haasan locking lips in an intense moment with Abhirami, who plays his wife, and is probably three decades younger in real life.

The controversial kissing scene, which was a part of the trailer, has been reportedly removed from the film.

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami in Thug Life.

There is also Trisha whose character is ironically named 'Sugar Baby' playing his love interest.

'Madam I am your only Adam' Kamal's character flirts with Trisha as he emerges playfully from behind her ear, in the trailer.

The dialogue instantly reminds you of Amitabh Bachchan teasing Aishwarya Rai in Bunty and Babli after the song Kajra Re.

There is an interesting story how Trisha became a part of Thug Life. Watch the video to find out!

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Abhirami, who has collaborated with Kamal in several films including Virumaandi, seemed unflinched by negative criticism about her few seconds of fame in the pulsating teaser.

The Malayalam actor, who started her career as a television anchor, revealed how she had "made it in life" after joining the film.

In a 2003 Rediff interview, Abhirami had spoken about being cast in Sandhiyar starring Kamal Haasan.

'Most Kamal Haasan films include intimate kissing scenes,' the interviewer had asked Abhirami, to which a younger Abhirami replied: 'It is not war, only love. Many people have done such roles. Why should I make a hue and cry about it? When Kamal Sir is making a movie, he will not make it look vulgar. If you look at his films, you will see those scenes are not repulsive at all.'

After all these years, what does Abhirami think about working with Kamal Haasan now? Watch the video below:

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The mutual admiration for the film's terrific trio -- Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman -- was boundless, with each of them sharing stories of their comfort and friendship with each other.

Surreal. Honoured. Grateful.

The adjectives constantly repeated by his co-stars Silambarasan, Trisha, Abirami and Ashok Selvan, may be short of describing the multi-faceted star described as 'vinveli nayaga' (a cosmic hero) in the film's background score composed by Rahman.

IMAGE: Abhirami and Trisha chat during the Thug Life trailer launch in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

While several regional actors continue to revel in the glory of fan generated titles, the OG pan-India star who has charmed audiences across languages and borders, recently requested to drop the title 'Ulaga Nayagam' and simply address him as Kamal.

For an actor who started working at age 5 and spent over six decades in show business, Kamal smiled and humbly credited his success to the audience for accepting and loving him in his various roles and avatars.

Would the audience embrace him again in Thug Life? We'll have to wait until June 5 to find out.