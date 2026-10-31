'This Is Not Just One Woman's Story'

'It is the story of hundreds of Eethas who fall, rise and stand back up, never letting their dreams die.'

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor at the Eetha trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Shraddha Kapoor makes a grand lavani-style entry at Eetha's trailer launch after keeping fans and media waiting for nearly four hours.

Director Laxman Utekar says Eetha is not a biopic, rather it celebrates generations of lavani and tamasha performers.

Shraddha says the film helped her reconnect with her Maharashtrian roots.

Earlier in Eetha's teaser, we saw a frenzied audience eagerly waiting for Shraddha Kapoor's lavani dancer to take the stage. Little did I know that the scene would find an unexpected real-life recreation at the film's trailer launch.

The media and guests had to wait close to four hours for Shraddha to arrive at the Plaza cinema in Dadar, north central Mumbai. Late arrivals may have become an almost accepted Bollywood event ritual by now, but the extended wait did take some of the shine off the event.

Thankfully, the mood inside the theatre was anything but dull. One of Mumbai's few surviving single-screen cinemas, Plaza was packed to its 880-seat capacity with cheering fans, whistles and hoots, and plenty of lavani excitement.

The venue was given a distinct Maharashtrian flavour, with women dressed in traditional lavani attire, colourful nauvari saris and jewellery. The sounds of live lavani performances, dhol beats and enthusiastic cheers kept the venue buzzing.

IMAGE: Producer Dinesh Vijan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Director Laxman Utekar at the Eetha trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

When Shraddha finally arrived, she made sure to enter in Eetha style.

Dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian nauvari sari, she walked through the cheering crowd with folded hands, recreating her dilfek style seen in the teaser. The leading lady was welcomed by lavani performers, and she immediately joined them for a fugdi dance on stage in a spontaneous moment.

Taking Lavani Beyond Maharashtra

After the scale of Chhaava, Director Laxman Utekar turns to Maharashtra's folk culture with Eetha. He said the film attempts to introduce the vibrant lavani tradition to the larger audience.

"We all know about Bhangra, we know about Bharata natyam, we know about kalbelia, and we know about all the prominent dance forms of India. The lavani of Maharashtra is so beautiful, colourful and glamorous, but it is not widely known. Our purpose is to put this incredible art form of Maharashtra in front of the world," he said.

Utekar was careful to point out that Eetha is not a straightforward biopic of legendary lavani and tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. He revealed that the film draws creative inspiration from incidents and accounts documented in Yogiraj Bagul's book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Aayushyacha.

"This is not just one woman's story; it is the story of hundreds of Eethas who fall, rise and stand back up, never letting their dreams die," he said.

The trailer also makes it clear that Shraddha plays a fictional character named Eetha Gaokar.

WATCH: How Shraddha Kapoor was chosen to play Eetha

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Shraddha's Personal Connection

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor at the Eetha trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

For Shraddha, Eetha also carries a personal connection to her Maharashtrian roots.

The actress said her first thought after hearing the story was about her grandmother Nirupama Kolhapure and how proud she would have been to see her take on this role.

"Eetha helped me connect with my Maharashtrian roots from my mother's side," she said. "My nani, whom I call aaji, would have been very proud that I am a part of this film. Knowing the kind of struggles she faced in her life, I know she would be so proud of me right now."

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor speaks in Marathi

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The role required Shraddha to step into a world she had to understand from scratch. Utekar revealed that the team organised a week-long workshop with veteran lavani dancer Shakuntala Nagarkar to help Shraddha prepare.

The actor also spoke about the people she met during the process and how deeply she immersed herself in their world.

"I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. I had to understand lavani, I had to practise a lot," she said.

The preparation came with its share of physical setbacks. Shraddha revealed that she suffered a muscle tear while dancing on set, forcing the team to halt shooting temporarily.

"But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot. Because of their love and care, I could get back to shooting," she said.

Ajay-Atul Bring The lavani Beat

IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan, Randeep Hooda, Shraddha Kapoor, Co-Producer Karishma Sharma and Laxman Utekar at the Eetha trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Music is one of Eetha's biggest attractions.

With Ajay-Atul composing the score, the trailer is packed with unmistakable rhythm of lavani. The composer duo has previously created memorable lavani music for Marathi films like Natrang and Chandramukhi, giving actresses Sonalee Kulkarni and Amruta Khanvilkar some of their most memorable musical moments on screen.

They said that for Eetha, the challenge was to carry the flavour of a distinctly Marathi folk tradition into a Hindi-language film. The duo adapted the lavani lyrics and vocabulary for Hindi audiences while retaining the dance form's cultural flavour.

"The idea was not to make the music sound like a generic Hindi dance number, but to preserve the spirit of lavani even as its words reached a wider audience," Atul Gogavale said.

IMAGE: Ajay-Atul at the Eetha trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

While film's music is still under wraps, Randeep Hooda, who plays Eetha's love interest, cheekily gave Ajay-Atul's score a ringing endorsement!

"I hadn't heard the music earlier, but now that I have, it is really banging. I think it is going to kill us all. Nobody will notice the rest of our work," he said with a smile.

The Eetha trailer also gives special prominence to Vaibhavi Merchant, credited as the film's Director of Choreography. Another important name behind Eetha is Writer Kshitij Patwardhan, best known for Marathi hits like Mauli, Double Seat, Time Please, Faster Fene, and Dhurala.

WATCH: Ajay Gogavale gives a glimpse of Eetha's music

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

New Chapter For Shraddha

Eetha reunites Utekar with Maddock Films after Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava. Shraddha, meanwhile, returns to the production house after the success of the Stree franchise.

Producer Dinesh Vijan called Shraddha's performance "electrifying" saying Eetha could mark a turning point in her career.

"Shraddha, as an actor, will be known before and after Eetha," he declared.

WATCH: Why Shraddha Kapoor is proud of Eetha

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Eetha releases in cinemas on December 4.