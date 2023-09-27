News
This Film Will Represent India At Oscars

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 14:23 IST
IMAGE: Tovino Thomas in 2018: Everyone Is A Hero.

2018: Everyone Is A Hero is India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced.

Addressing a press conference, film-maker Girish Kasaravalli, chairman of the selection committee, announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in the society.

FFI President Ravi Kottarakara said a 16-member selection committee, led by Kasaravalli, watched the films.

 

As many as 22 films including The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi), Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu), Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi) and August 16, 1947 (Tamil) were considered before picking Jude Anthony Joseph's Malayalam movie.

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali, the film revolves around the 2018 floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala.

If you haven't watched this film yet, you can see it on SonyLIV.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
