This Film, Not War 2, Rules Box Office!

Mahavatar Narsimha has broken several records and is rewriting history at the box office as it emerges as big a blockbuster as 1975's Jai Santoshi Maa.

Jai Santoshi Maa had released on the same day as Sholay in 1975 and had emerged as a huge blockbuster with collections of over Rs 5 crore/Rs 50 million (which was massive back then).

Circa 2025 and Mahavatar Narsimha has earned huge moolah, what with the Rs 170 crore (Rs 1.7 billion) mark already been crossed.

The film had seen great progress in its first four weeks when it had collected Rs 31.62 crore/Rs 316.2 million (Week One), Rs 54.86 crore/Rs 548.6 million (Week Two), Rs 53.77 crore/Rs 537.7 million (Week Three) and Rs 23.24 crore/Rs 232.4 million (Week Four).

While it had scored a half century each in its second and third week, it was impacted in the fourth week when screens were taken away by War 2 and Coolie.

Now that War 2 and Coolie (the Hindi version) have flopped, Mahavatar Narsimha has not just got its screens and shows back in the fifth week but also its audiences.

That was seen over the weekend when around Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) came in. This means now the fifth week collections will go past the Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) mark.

A bonafide blockbuster, it will lead to more animation films being made in the mythological genre.

War 2 has failed big time at the box office, with collections struggling to reach even the Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.75 billion) mark. Its dream of entering the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club has been shattered.

