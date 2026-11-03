Coming Up In Theatres This November: Ramayana: Part 1, Gunmaaster G9, Mysaa

From grand mythological spectacles and monster mayhem to action-packed thrillers, November promises a packed big-screen line-up.

Key Points Ramayana leads November's big-screen line-up.

Suriya, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna set to bring action and fantasy to theatres.

From Johnny Depp's Ebenezer to Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari's romance, many genres to look forward to.

From the epic Ramayana to Nayanthara's decorated sequel to Emraan Hashmi's action thriller, November has plenty lined up for film buffs. Mayur Sanap/Rediff brings you the theatrical releases to watch out for.

Big Diwali Releases

Ramayana: Part One

Release date: November 5

Undoubtedly, the most talked-about November release is Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the epic Ramayana, the first part of a planned duology.

Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. With the global premiere already behind it, the countdown to its big screen release has begun.

Scene

Release date: November 6

Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen headline this Tamil action comedy, with Suriya playing an unconventional cop. The film marks the Tamil debut of Jithu Madhavan, best known for directing the Malayalam hits Romancham and Aavesham.

Mookuthi Amman 2

Release date: November 6

Nayanthara returns as the divine Amman in this sequel to the 2020 Tamil fantasy comedy. Directed by Sundar C, the film promises another round of supernatural drama, humour and social commentary.

Appa Kutty

Release date: November 6

Vijay Antony headlines this emotional Tamil drama, which explores tender family bonds. Rescheduled from October, the film now joins the Diwali-week theatrical line-up.

The Line-up Continues

Gondhal

Release date: November 13

India's entry for the 2027 Oscars, Director-Producer Santosh Davakhar's Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal is set for a pan-India re-release in multiple languages.

I Play Rocky

Release date: November 13

Anthony Ippolito plays young Sylvester Stallone in this biographical drama about the making of the iconic film Rocky.

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak

Release date: November 20

Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan headline this crime thriller, which brings another action-heavy offering to the big screen.

Pratap

Release date: November 20

Amit Sadh and Esha Deol star in this cop thriller, which revolves around crime, investigation and the challenges faced by law enforcement.

Om: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood

Release date: November 20

Dhanush and Mammootty headline this Tamil film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for Amaran.

The film marks Sai Pallavi's second collaboration with both Dhanush, after Maari 2, and the director, following Amaran.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Release date: November 20

Johnny Depp takes on another quirky transformation as the titular Ebenezer Scrooge in this dark reimagining of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Expect a spooky twist on the classic Christmas tale.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Release date: November 27

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari team up for Sooraj Barjatya's romantic family entertainer, with Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Saumya Tandon joining the ensemble.

Gunmaaster G9

Release date: November 27

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh headline this action entertainer directed by Aditya Datt. Reuniting with the director after Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Emraan follows up Awarapan 2 with another action-packed outing.

Mysaa

Release date: November 27

Rashmika Mandanna sports a gritty, never-seen-before avatar as a fierce Gond woman in this action thriller. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set to release in five languages.

Godzilla Minus Zero

Release date: To Be Confirmed

The Japanese monster returns for another round of destruction in this follow-up to the acclaimed Godzilla Minus One. With IMAX screens already booked for Ramayana, the film has been pushed to a later November date.