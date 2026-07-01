Theatre Legend Vijaya Mehta Passes Into The Ages

Vijaya Mehta, a pioneering figure in modern Indian theatre and cinema, has passed away at the age of 91.

IMAGE: The incomparable Vijaya Mehta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Key Points Legendary theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta passed away at 91.

Mehta was a co-founder of Mumbai's influential Rangayan theatre group and also directed acclaimed films like Rao Saheb and Pestonjee.

Vijaya Mehta carved a distinct place for herself in Indian parallel cinema with memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Kalyug and Party.

Theatre doyenne Vijaya Mehta died on June 30 at her residence. She was 91.

Fondly called Bai, Mehta was a pioneering director, actor and producer who reshaped modern Indian theatre and cinema.

'She never raised her voice. She raised your standards'

IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in Pestonjee.

The news of her demise was shared by Anupam Kher on his Instagram account. Expressing his grief, Kher dropped an emotional video and post, recalling Vijaya Mehta's immense contribution to theatre and cinema.

'VIJAYA MEHTA- THE ICONIC LEGEND! Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being.

I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is.

'In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again,' Kher wrote.

'She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity.

'The cruelest thing about death is that within moments of hearing the news, we are forced to speak about someone we love in the past tense. The heart takes much longer to accept what the mind has just been told.'

Kher thanked his 'Vijaya Bai' for her 'generosity, affection, guidance, and for reminding so many of us that acting is not about performing... it is about understanding life.'

'You will always remain present in the countless actors, directors and students whose lives you touched. Om Shanti.'

'She bestowed a new identity upon Marathi as well as Indian theatre'

IMAGE: Vijaya Mehta and Naseeruddin Shah on the sets of Pestonjee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar wrote on X: 'Heartfelt Tribute. The news of the passing of veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta is extremely heartbreaking.

'Through her extraordinary directorial style, creative vision, and unwavering dedication to the art of theatre, she bestowed a new identity upon Marathi as well as Indian theatre. The imprint of her work will continue to inspire countless artists. May her soul attain eternal peace. And may the Mehta family find the strength to recover from this sorrow -- this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord.'

Awards and Contributions

IMAGE: Vijaya Mehta joins the cast of the Marathi play Barrister. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Born Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, she trained under Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Her honours include the Padma Shri in 1986, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975, Tagore Ratna in 2012, and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She was one of the founding members of Mumbai's Rangayan theatre group, alongside renowned playwright Vijay Tendulkar and veteran actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo. Her six-decade career included staging landmark plays like Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha, and directing acclaimed films such as Rao Saheb and Pestonjee.

Vijaya Mehta carved a distinct place for herself in Indian parallel cinema with memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Kalyug and Party.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff