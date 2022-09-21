THE ZABARDAST BOLLYWOOD QUIZ

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of fun and filmi entertainment?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Luka Chuppi B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 C. Love Aaj Kal B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 A. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye B. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? C. Boom B. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? A. Himalaya Putra B. Mohabbat C. Kudrat C. Kudrat A. Keemat: They Are Back B. Vinashak-Destroyer C. Barood A. Keemat: They Are Back A. Reshma Aur Shera B. Lal Patthar C. Sharmilee A. Reshma Aur Shera A. King Uncle B. Aashiqui C. Khal-Naikaa C. Khal-Naikaa A. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke B. Mohabbatein C. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai B. Mohabbatein A. Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta B. Hadh Kar Di Aapne C. Kunwara C. Kunwara A. Namak Halal B. Sharaabi C. Mahaan A. Namak Halal A. Bhagam Bhag B. Patiala House C. Holiday B. Patiala House

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com