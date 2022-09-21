News
Rediff.com  » Movies » THE ZABARDAST BOLLYWOOD QUIZ

THE ZABARDAST BOLLYWOOD QUIZ

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 21, 2022 16:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of fun and filmi entertainment?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Luka Chuppi
B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
C. Love Aaj Kal
  B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
 
A. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
B. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
C. Boom
  B. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
 
A. Himalaya Putra
B. Mohabbat
C. Kudrat
  C. Kudrat
 
A. Keemat: They Are Back
B. Vinashak-Destroyer
C. Barood
  A. Keemat: They Are Back
 
A. Reshma Aur Shera
B. Lal Patthar
C. Sharmilee
  A. Reshma Aur Shera
 
A. King Uncle
B. Aashiqui
C. Khal-Naikaa
  C. Khal-Naikaa
 
A. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke
B. Mohabbatein
C. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
  B. Mohabbatein
 
A. Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta
B. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
C. Kunwara
  C. Kunwara
 
A. Namak Halal
B. Sharaabi
C. Mahaan
  A. Namak Halal
 
A. Bhagam Bhag
B. Patiala House
C. Holiday
  B. Patiala House
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
