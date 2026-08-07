The Week's OTT Releases: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Operation Safed Sagar

Discover the top OTT releases this week, featuring a compelling mix of Hindi dramas like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, alongside regional and international titles.

One of the best films of 2026 releases on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma finds out.

Key Points Netflix features Main Vaapas Aaunga, a deeply moving Hindi film by Imtiaz Ali.

Manoj Bajpayee stars in Governor on Prime Video, a political drama inspired by former RBI governor S Venkitaramanan's role in the 1991 economic crisis.

Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix is a six-part series detailing the Indian Air Force's sacrifices during the 1999 Kargil War.

International highlights include One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2 on Netflix and the Korean drama The Judge Returns on Amazon Prime Video.

Hindi Language Highlights

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Imtiaz Ali revisits the scars of Partition through an ailing old man's memories and yearning to go home again while his grandson endeavours to bring him succour in the deeply moving Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari at their impressive most.

Governor

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A newly appointed RBI governor pulls India out of a serious economic crisis in the Manoj Bajpayee slice-of-political history modelled on real-life Reserve Bank of India governor S Venkitaramanan.

Operation Safed Sagar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The Indian Air Force's remarkable strength and sacrifices during the Kargil war of 1999 in an operation of the same name forms the focus of the six part series led by Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma and Mihir Ahuja.

Regional Language Offerings

Tumbadchi Manjula

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Marathi

A remake of the Kannada blockbuster Su From So, Jitendra Joshi and Sai Tamhankar's hit horror comedy addresses superstitions and patriarchy through the story of a spirit's possession sending a sleepy village into a state of chaos.

Nooru Saami

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil

Set in a village in Tamil Nadu, a woman's chance at happiness, endorsed by her two sons, is met with much hue and cry in a society averse to remarriage of a middle-aged widow.

Lenin

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu

Blood action, forbidden romance, Mahabharata-inspired drama, village politics, it's all there in Akhil Akkineni's revenge masala Lenin.

Uyir

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

The Roshan Mathew police procedural captures a probationary Kannur cop's investigations leading him inside a murky mystery.

Idhayam Murali

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A man goes through different stages of love with different women in his life until it's time to figure 'the one' in Idhayam Murali's light-hearted coming-of-age.

International and English Content

The Judge Returns

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

A dead judge gets a new lease of life to go 10 years into his past, mend his corrupt ways and fix the injustices within the legal system in and as The Judge Returns.

One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish

In the second instalment of the adaptation based on Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 novel, lavishly chronicled Latin American epic concludes the saga woven around seven generations of a Colombian family.

Beast

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

For the sake of his battered younger brother, a retired MMA fighter must jump back in the ring to fight the fight of his life and train hard with his old coach.

The Bride

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Actor-turned-director Maggie Gyllenhaal draws inspiration from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein where a murdered woman is brought back to life to give company to a lonely monster only to wreak havoc in unimagined ways.

Ted Lasso Season 4

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Jason Sudeikis slips back in Ted Lasso's shoes and returns to Britain to coach a women's football team in the fourth edition of the award-winning show.

Sterling Point

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this teen friendly series, a young woman inherits her grandfather's island where she discovers friends, gossip, romance and a secret sister.

The Last House

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Ominous forces at work won't let a family of four step out of their house in this science-fiction thriller. Survival depends on them to cooperate in the face of depleting resources and growing threat.

Ricky Gervais Alley Cats

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The Ricky Gervais brand of humour is at work in the adult animated series surrounding feral, foul-mouthed cats hailing from diverse sections of society and meditating on feline existentialism.

Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Home is where the heart is. And Snoopy's, Charlie Brown's beloved beagle, is in his doghouse, which goes missing, resulting in a heartfelt search and sense of displacement.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Once again in a galaxy far, far away, a lightsabre-smith's daughter and her motley Jedi crew take on a mighty warlord.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Based on the iconic Nintendo video game characters, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros Movie has twins Mario and Luigi embark on yet another thrilling adventure that involves fighting threats and planning rescues.