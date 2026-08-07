Home  » Movies » The Week's OTT Releases: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Operation Safed Sagar

The Week's OTT Releases: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Operation Safed Sagar

By SUKANYA VERMA August 07, 2026 14:22 IST 5 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover the top OTT releases this week, featuring a compelling mix of Hindi dramas like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, alongside regional and international titles.

One of the best films of 2026 releases on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma finds out.

Key Points

  • Netflix features Main Vaapas Aaunga, a deeply moving Hindi film by Imtiaz Ali.
  • Manoj Bajpayee stars in Governor on Prime Video, a political drama inspired by former RBI governor S Venkitaramanan's role in the 1991 economic crisis.
  • Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix is a six-part series detailing the Indian Air Force's sacrifices during the 1999 Kargil War.
  • International highlights include One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2 on Netflix and the Korean drama The Judge Returns on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Hindi Language Highlights

Main Vaapas Aaunga
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A scene from Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali revisits the scars of Partition through an ailing old man's memories and yearning to go home again while his grandson endeavours to bring him succour in the deeply moving Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari at their impressive most.

 

Governor
Where to watch? Prime Video
Language: Hindi

A scene from Governor

A newly appointed RBI governor pulls India out of a serious economic crisis in the Manoj Bajpayee slice-of-political history modelled on real-life Reserve Bank of India governor S Venkitaramanan.

 

Operation Safed Sagar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A scene from Operation Safed Sagar

The Indian Air Force's remarkable strength and sacrifices during the Kargil war of 1999 in an operation of the same name forms the focus of the six part series led by Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma and Mihir Ahuja.

 

Regional Language Offerings

Tumbadchi Manjula
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Marathi

A scene from Tumbadchi Manjula

A remake of the Kannada blockbuster Su From So, Jitendra Joshi and Sai Tamhankar's hit horror comedy addresses superstitions and patriarchy through the story of a spirit's possession sending a sleepy village into a state of chaos.

 

Nooru Saami
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Tamil

A scene from Nooru Saami

Set in a village in Tamil Nadu, a woman's chance at happiness, endorsed by her two sons, is met with much hue and cry in a society averse to remarriage of a middle-aged widow.

 

Lenin
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Telugu

A scene from Lenin

Blood action, forbidden romance, Mahabharata-inspired drama, village politics, it's all there in Akhil Akkineni's revenge masala Lenin.

 

Uyir
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Malayalam

A scene from Uyir

The Roshan Mathew police procedural captures a probationary Kannur cop's investigations leading him inside a murky mystery.

 

Idhayam Murali
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil

A scene from Idhayam Murali

A man goes through different stages of love with different women in his life until it's time to figure 'the one' in Idhayam Murali's light-hearted coming-of-age.

 

International and English Content

The Judge Returns
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean

A scene from The Judge Returns

A dead judge gets a new lease of life to go 10 years into his past, mend his corrupt ways and fix the injustices within the legal system in and as The Judge Returns.

 

One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish

A scene from One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2

In the second instalment of the adaptation based on Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 novel, lavishly chronicled Latin American epic concludes the saga woven around seven generations of a Colombian family.

 

Beast
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

A scene from Beast

For the sake of his battered younger brother, a retired MMA fighter must jump back in the ring to fight the fight of his life and train hard with his old coach.

 

The Bride
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

A scene from The Bride

Actor-turned-director Maggie Gyllenhaal draws inspiration from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein where a murdered woman is brought back to life to give company to a lonely monster only to wreak havoc in unimagined ways.

 

Ted Lasso Season 4
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

A scene from Ted Lasso Season 4

Jason Sudeikis slips back in Ted Lasso's shoes and returns to Britain to coach a women's football team in the fourth edition of the award-winning show.

 

Sterling Point
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A scene from Sterling Point

In this teen friendly series, a young woman inherits her grandfather's island where she discovers friends, gossip, romance and a secret sister.

 

The Last House
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

A scene from The Last House

Ominous forces at work won't let a family of four step out of their house in this science-fiction thriller. Survival depends on them to cooperate in the face of depleting resources and growing threat.

 

Ricky Gervais Alley Cats
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

A scene from Ricky Gervais Alley Cats

The Ricky Gervais brand of humour is at work in the adult animated series surrounding feral, foul-mouthed cats hailing from diverse sections of society and meditating on feline existentialism.

 

Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

A scene from Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy

Home is where the heart is. And Snoopy's, Charlie Brown's beloved beagle, is in his doghouse, which goes missing, resulting in a heartfelt search and sense of displacement.

 

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

A scene from Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Once again in a galaxy far, far away, a lightsabre-smith's daughter and her motley Jedi crew take on a mighty warlord.

 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

A scene from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Based on the iconic Nintendo video game characters, the sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros Movie has twins Mario and Luigi embark on yet another thrilling adventure that involves fighting threats and planning rescues.

More News Coverage

NetflixImtiaz AliManoj BajpayeeOTTJio Hotstar

More From Rediff

Operation Safed Sagar Review: Eye In Sky, Feet On Ground

Operation Safed Sagar Review: Eye In Sky, Feet On Ground
Ohh My Dog Review: Go Watch!

Ohh My Dog Review: Go Watch!
Unmadham Review: Brilliant Build-Up, Flat Payoff

Unmadham Review: Brilliant Build-Up, Flat Payoff

Related Stories

Jab We Met Or Main Vaapas Aaunga: Your Fave Imtiaz Ali Film?

Jab We Met Or Main Vaapas Aaunga: Your Fave Imtiaz Ali Film?

Quick Links

Amazon Prime VideoRBIKargil WarReserve Bank of IndiaLenin

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India
National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics

National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics
7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13