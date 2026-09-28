The Vvaan Does Well At Box Office

Despite facing numerous challenges including production delays and low initial expectations, The Vvaan has emerged as a significant box office success.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in The Vvaan.

Key Points The Vvaan has achieved significant box office success, opening well and demonstrating consistent growth throughout its first weekend.

Nani's Telugu film The Paradise saw a limited release in Hindi and its collections post the weekend stand at Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 65 million).

Avengers Endgame: Encore did good business on its re-release and collected over Rs 7 crore (70 million) per day.

After three consecutive box office disappointments in the form of Haiwaan, Daayra and Vibe, Bollywood has finally some reason to cheer.

Last week's release The Vvaan opened well and went on to grow with every passing day.

Interestingly, not much hope was pinned on The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. There were delays in the production and release, as well as talks about differences within the creative forces attached to the film.

Also, Sidharth hadn't seen a truly successful film for a while (though Param Sundari did decent business). The odds were against the film and then the murmurs intensified when the trailer didn't work for the elite.

But it was a different ballgame altogether when it came to mass audiences in the interiors. These are the ones which the film targeted and the magic around Chhath Puja worked.

The song Chhathi Maiya turned out to be a hit and enquiries started coming from Bihar and UP exhibitors.

The film still saw a restricted release for itself but driven by these territories, the buzz started spreading and that showed in the advance booking sales.

The Vvaan opened well at Rs 8.12 crore (Rs 81.2 million), more than the first day collections of Param Sundari (Rs 7.37 crore/Rs 73.7 million).

The collections grew to Rs 11.41 crore (Rs 114.1 million) on Saturday and Rs 14 crore* (Rs 140 million) on Sunday. The trend ensures that the film will build well over total weekend collections of Rs 33.50 crore* (Rs 335 million), higher than the opening weekend collections of Param Sundari (Rs 28.48 crore/Rs 284.8 million).

By Tuesday, The Vvaan will have collected the entire first week collections of Param Sundari (Rs 41.67 crore/Rs 416.7 million).

While the first week collections of The Vvaan should be around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), it would be interesting to see how does the film sustain when it faces mighty competition in the form of Drishyam: The Conclusion this Friday.

Other Hindi releases of the week

IMAGE: The scene from Love Lottery.

The other release Love Lottery had a good concept but barely saw a release. With no awareness around the film, it struggled to have a weekend of even Rs 25 lakh* and will be just a one week show.

The same goes for Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Shri Ram Ki which arrived with hardly any awareness and saw a sparse release. With the weekend collections staying under Rs 75 lakh*, this will also disappear from theatres soon.

The Paradise gets a limited release in Hindi

IMAGE: The scene from The Paradise.

Nani's Telugu film The Paradise saw a limited release in Hindi and its collections post the weekend stand at Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 65 million).

With mixed reviews, it will just about make it to the end of the week, with a lifetime collections in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore (Rs 100 million to Rs 120 million).

Avengers scores again

IMAGE: A scene from Avengers Endgame: Encore.

The Hollywood film Avengers Endgame: Encore did good business on its re-release and collected over Rs 7 crore (70 million) per day, resulting in a total weekend score of Rs 22 crore (Rs 220 million).

The film first released in 2019 and was a blockbuster.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff