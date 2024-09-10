The Voice of Darth Vader Dies

IMAGE: Mark Hamill with James Earl Jones. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mark Hamill/Instagram

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars, passed away this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York. He was 93.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mark Hamill shared the news of Jones's death with a caption that read, 'One of the world's finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP dad.'

James Earl Jones was among the few to win an EGOT, which means he won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award.

His Oscar was honourary but he won two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy, a Grammy for spoken word in 1977, and three Tony Awards for his work on Broadway.

Jones appeared in several movies, including Conan the Barbarian opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the 1989 classic Field of Dreams, where he co-starred with Kevin Costner.

IMAGE: Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker, the son of James Earl Jones' Darth Vader.

Jones was best known for voicing Darth Vader, one of the most famous villains in the history of cinema.

Although British actor David Prowse provided Darth Vader's physical presence, it was James Earl Jones' deep, menacing voice that made the character unforgettable.

One of his most memorable lines was when Darth Vader revealed to Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, 'I am your father,' a moment that became iconic in movie history.