Rediff.com  » Movies » The Truth Behind Shah Rukh's Nose Job

The Truth Behind Shah Rukh's Nose Job

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 06, 2023 10:08 IST
IMAGE: Shah Rukh at Mumbai airport on his return from the US. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Dramatic stories of Shah Rukh Khan's 'nose injury' in Los Angeles have been occupying prime-time.

Now we have the truth from one of SRK's closest friends.

He did not have a nose injury in LA.

 

IMAGE: Shah Rukh departs Mumbai airport on his return. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"It was not an injury. It was a deviated septum, which was causing SRK problems in breathing for some time. He couldn't get the time to get it fixed. Finally, it happened in LA," the friend tells Subhash K Jha.

"It was a simple procedure, no bleeding, no wounds. Now he's back in Mumbai," the friend adds.

A deviated septum is a common occurrence.

Ranbir Kapoor got it corrected some years ago as well.

SUBHASH K JHA
