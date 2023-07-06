The Truth Behind Shah Rukh's Nose Job

Dramatic stories of Shah Rukh Khan's 'nose injury' in Los Angeles have been occupying prime-time.
Now we have the truth from one of SRK's closest friends.
He did not have a nose injury in LA.
"It was not an injury. It was a deviated septum, which was causing SRK problems in breathing for some time. He couldn't get the time to get it fixed. Finally, it happened in LA," the friend tells Subhash K Jha.
"It was a simple procedure, no bleeding, no wounds. Now he's back in Mumbai," the friend adds.
A deviated septum is a common occurrence.
Ranbir Kapoor got it corrected some years ago as well.