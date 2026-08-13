The Traitors 2: Unmasking Prish

Discover Prish, the enigmatic social media influencer, who is set to captivate audiences on The Traitors Season 2.

Key Points With over half a million followers, Prish has built a loyal social media following by sharing unfiltered thoughts on everyday life, queer identity, and coffee-fuelled routines.

Born in October 2004, the 21 year old from Delhi identifies as genderfluid and is currently studying Law, with aspirations to become a professor of sociology or gender studies.

Is Prish real?

Before you get confused, let's clear it for you -- Social media influencer Prish is real, but his name isn't.

Better known as @prishisnotreal on Instagram, he is a contestant on the latest season of The Traitors. While the young content creator is popular on social media with over half a million followers, he has yet to reveal his full legal name publicly.

Namrata Thakker unveils this mystery persona who might just shine on the show.

Prish's Social Media Journey

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Prish, who is set to make his OTT debut with The Traitors Season 2, has built a loyal following on social media by sharing his unfiltered, funny thoughts on everyday life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

On Instagram, his content largely revolves around coffee-fuelled morning routines, late-night musings and conversations around queer identity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

His infamous Instagram handle was inspired by his best friend's username. These days, it has become iconic, summing up online life in two words: Not always real.

Background and Aspirations

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Born in October 2004, the 21 year old hails from Delhi. He owns a hoodie label apparel line.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Chilling with stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

In his blonde-hair era!

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Wedding shenanigans.

For those unaware, Prish was assigned female at birth but identifies as male, or, more accurately, as genderfluid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Apart from creating content and enjoying his coffee, Prish loves scuba diving, colouring and listening to music.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Currently, Prish is studying law. He wants to become a professor someday and teach either sociology or gender studies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Are you excited to watch Prish on The Traitors season 2?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff