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The Traitors 2: Unmasking Prish

By NAMRATA THAKKER August 13, 2026 10:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover Prish, the enigmatic social media influencer, who is set to captivate audiences on The Traitors Season 2.

Key Points

  • With over half a million followers, Prish has built a loyal social media following by sharing unfiltered thoughts on everyday life, queer identity, and coffee-fuelled routines.
  • Born in October 2004, the 21 year old from Delhi identifies as genderfluid and is currently studying Law, with aspirations to become a professor of sociology or gender studies.
 

Is Prish real?

Before you get confused, let's clear it for you -- Social media influencer Prish is real, but his name isn't.

Better known as @prishisnotreal on Instagram, he is a contestant on the latest season of The Traitors. While the young content creator is popular on social media with over half a million followers, he has yet to reveal his full legal name publicly.

Namrata Thakker unveils this mystery persona who might just shine on the show.

Prish's Social Media Journey

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Prish, who is set to make his OTT debut with The Traitors Season 2, has built a loyal following on social media by sharing his unfiltered, funny thoughts on everyday life.

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

On Instagram, his content largely revolves around coffee-fuelled morning routines, late-night musings and conversations around queer identity.

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

His infamous Instagram handle was inspired by his best friend's username. These days, it has become iconic, summing up online life in two words: Not always real.

Background and Aspirations

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Born in October 2004, the 21 year old hails from Delhi. He owns a hoodie label apparel line.

Prish with Raunaq Rajani

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Chilling with stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani.

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

In his blonde-hair era!

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Wedding shenanigans.

For those unaware, Prish was assigned female at birth but identifies as male, or, more accurately, as genderfluid.

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Apart from creating content and enjoying his coffee, Prish loves scuba diving, colouring and listening to music.

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Currently, Prish is studying law. He wants to become a professor someday and teach either sociology or gender studies.

Prish

Photograph: Kind courtesy @prishisnotreal/Instagram

Are you excited to watch Prish on The Traitors season 2?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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