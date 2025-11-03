The Taj Story Surprises At Box Office

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal in The Taj Story.

With Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat arriving on Diwali, there were plans to give the films a free run for two weeks at the box office. That's why there were no major releases scheduled for last Friday. Still, there was some noise around the re-release of the Baahubali films in a single format, Baahubali: The Epic.

There was also The Taj Story which arrived so quietly that it was not expected to get a chance at the marquee.

However, it was a surprise at the box office as it took a decent start of Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million). That's a number that many publicised films are struggling to reach.

On Saturday, the film doubled its collections, bringing in Rs 3.10 crore (Rs 31 million). It held strong on Sunday too, at Rs 3.75 crore* (Rs 37.5 million), with a total weekend collection at Rs 8.35 crore* (Rs 83.5 million).

Made on a small budget, this number does give the film a chance and if it stretches towards a lifetime score of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore (Rs 150 million to Rs 200 million), The Taj Story will emerge a success.

IMAGE: Rana Daggubati and Prabhas in Baahubali: The Epic.

One had bigger expectations from Baahubali: The Epic, since there was so much pre-release hype around it.

In the Telugu and other south versions, it did well at Rs 18 crore* (Rs 180 million). But its Hindi collections didn't go too far, and settled at Rs 4.50 crore* (Rs 45 million). The film had released in better picture and sound formats but still, the footfalls weren't to the optimum, barring a few premier screens.

The trend indicates that The Taj Story will have a better Monday than Friday while Baahubali: The Epic will see a Monday drop.

*Estimates.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff