Rediff.com  » Movies » The Surprise Success This Summer

The Surprise Success This Summer

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
May 20, 2024 10:32 IST
IMAGE: Alaya F and Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth.

While April was a poor month for the Bollywood box office.

May brought some respite with the Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth emerging as a surprise success.

The film not only opened decently, but also hang in there right through the week. The collections may have been just below the Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) mark, but the momentum has continued into the second weekend as well.

Over Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) came in the weekend gone by and that has pushed the collections past the Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million) mark.

The lifetime collections will now reach Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark and in the process, will go past the lifetime numbers of Madgaon Express.

Considering the kind of mid-budget film that Srikanth is, to get to this kind of lifetime collections would be an achievement in itself.

 

IMAGE: Shreyas Talpade in Kartum Bhugtam.

The new release of the week, Kartam Bhugtam has gone completely unnoticed.

This Soham Shah film with Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz in lead roles had an interesting premise but no promotion and marketing. The first weekend stayed under Rs 50 lakh mark and the lifetime could well fold up around 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Bridgerton, Baahubali, Beasts On OTT
Singham Again Shooting Begins In Kashmir
An Indian Film Makes Waves At Cannes
Can Eating Curd Cause Acidity?
Iran Prez, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash
Rahul warns of action after man votes for BJP '8 times'
Should Govt Continue Covid Vax Drive?

