Rediff.com  » Movies » The Super Villain Special Quiz

The Super Villain Special Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 13, 2024 09:30 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Enjoyed the first part of our Super Villain Special quiz? It's time for part two.

Want good to win over evil? Simply identifying the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Lootmaar
B. Dharmatma
C. Vishwanath
 
 
A. Saudagar
B. Sir
C. Aatish
 
 
A. Army
B. Krantiveer
C. Vijaypath
 
 
A. Dance Dance
B. Commando
C. Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki
 
 
A. Henna
B. Bhrashtachar
C. Tahalka
 
 
A. Amar Akbar Anthony
B. Andhaa Kaanoon
C. Naseeb
 
 
A. Maqsad
B. Tohfa
C. Jaani Dost
 
 
A. Palay Khan
B. Ladaai
C. Nigaahen
 
 
A. Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
B. Sabse Bada Khiladi
C. Return of Jewel Thief
 
 
A. Pukar
B. Betaab
C. Souten
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
