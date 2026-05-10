The Song That Convinced Ayushmann To Sign Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

'In my childhood, I used to sing the song Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye. That song convinced me to do this film.'

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Singh in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana was convinced to join Pati Patni Aur Woh Do by the song Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye, inspired by Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 film.

Ayushmann describes his character as a 'trapped husband' in a situational comedy, promising audiences will enjoy his problems.

Rakul Singh praised Director Mudassar Aziz's script, calling it brilliant and highly entertaining, leading to much laughter during narration.

Wamiqa Gabbi highlighted the comfortable atmosphere on set, which helped in creating chemistry and ease with the language.

Sara Ali Khan's character is embroiled in her own troubles, contributing to the film's mix of confusion and comedy.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Singh offered a glimpse into the film's take on relationships.

'The audience will enjoy seeing his problems'

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Mentioning that he has always been a big fan of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ayushmann shared, "In my childhood, I used to sing the song Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye. That song convinced me to do this film. When the first film was made in 2019, and my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) was a part of it, I loved it. It was an organic transition for me."

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann explained how he is shown as a 'trapped husband'.

"The audience will enjoy seeing his problems. There is a comedy of errors in this film. It is situational comedy, and the audience will understand it better when they watch the film," he said.

Ayushmann also heaped praises on his co-stars Sara, Wamiqa and Rakul, along with director Mudassar Aziz: "It was fun working with them. Mudassar's writing is top-notch in this film."

'It is very rare that you are laughing while listening to the script'

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Rakul Singh opened up on how she received a call from Mudassir Aziz.

"When he narrated the script, I found it to be such a brilliant script and such brilliant roles for everyone. It is very rare that you are laughing while listening to the script. We laughed a lot. This is such an entertaining film," she said.

Wamiqa Gabbi shared how the atmosphere remained comfortable on the sets.

"We had to create a chemistry, so we were very comfortable creating those moments. There was also a comfort level with the language in Punjabi. I am so excited for people to see," Wamiqa said.

Sara Ali Khan spilt how her character is shown embroiled in her own troubles, promising a mix of confusion and comedy.

Film Details and Release

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Singh in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar.

It will release in theatres on May 15.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff