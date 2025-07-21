The Society That Munawar Rules

Photograph: Kind courtesy Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

From being contestants in reality shows to becoming the host, Munawar Faruqui is raising the stakes for himself.

The comedian, who appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 and Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, hosts JioHotstar's new survival show, The Society.

The show has 25 contestants battling for 200 hours, putting them to mental and physical tests as they navigate various tasks and challenges.

At the press conference, Munawar said that The Society is a human experiment that takes cues from the real world.

"In The Society, there is no argument. It is just a fight to change your place. If your position changes, then your value changes. For example, if you are not a star kid on this show, you can become a star kid," he said.

WATCH: Munawar Faruqui explains what The Society is

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The contestants are divided into three groups -- Royals, Regulars and Rags -- while put up a gameplay vying against each other to climb the social ladder.

The first episode unveils a slew of contestants, a mixed bunch of social media influencers and models like Amir Hossein, Azma Fallah, Arohi Khurrana, Gargee K, Prateik Jain, Anoushka Chauhan and Noorin Shah.

IMAGE: The Society contestants. Photograph: Kind courtesy JioHotstar/Instagram

The high pressure environment is maintained in the show, thanks to the new tasks and challenges. We see the contestants get into petty squabbles and chaos similar to Bigg Boss and Lock Upp and Splitsvilla.

Social media influencer Shreya Kalra of Roadies fame plays the co-host, who doles out instructions for the contestants at regular intervals.

WATCH: The Society contestants shed light on the show

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The idea of frivolous entertainment is clearly inspired from mindless reality shows that we have seen umpteen times before.

Munwar doesn't have gravitas or charisma to steer the show, but he gets a few comedic punchlines here and there that should make his fans happy.

The Society streams on JioHotstar.