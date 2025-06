Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bollywood stars catching forty winks on screen makes for quite a dreamy sight.

Guess what? That's our theme for this week's Sleeping Beauty special quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff