The Shah Rukh Khan Quiz: Part 2

The Shah Rukh Khan Quiz: Part 2

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read
November 06, 2025 09:42 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan turning 60 is nothing short of a festival for fans and film buffs in the country.

The celebrations continue with Part Two of our King Khan Special Quiz.

Test how well you know the superstar’s movies by picking the right answer from the options listed below.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
