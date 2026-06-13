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The Secret to Ananya Panday's Glow

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 09:55 IST

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Ananya Panday shared insights from her four-day rejuvenating wellness trip to the Tulah Clinical Wellness in Kozhikode, detailing her experiences with meditation, Ayurvedic treatments and unique therapies.

Ananya Panday at Tulah Clinical Wellness

IMAGE: Ananya Panday at the Tulah Clinical Wellness retreat in Kozhikode. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ananya Panday visited Tulah Clinical Wellness in Kerala for a four-day wellness retreat.
  • Her trip included meditation, morning walks, Ayurvedic massages, oxygen therapy and sound therapy.
  • Ananya highlighted the delicious food, clinical and Ayurvedic knowledge gained, and the presence of 'cute doggies' during her stay.
 

What's the secret to Ananya Panday's glow?

The actress recently gave us a little peek into her refreshing trip to Kozhikode where she spent four days at the Tulah Clinical Wellness centre. She shared glimpses of her rejuvenating experience, highlighting the various therapies she indulged in.

A Holistic Wellness Experience

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Ananya's itinerary at the retreat was packed with diverse wellness practices. She detailed her days as being 'filled with meditation, morning walks in the green, ayurvedic massages, oxygen therapy, yummiest food, clinical + ayurvedic knowledge about my body, aqua therapy, sound therapy in the world's largest sonorium, some cute doggies, acupuncture, my fave reading and alone time and so much more.'

So, now *you* know!

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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