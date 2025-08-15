HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Secret Behind Ananya's Sparkle

The Secret Behind Ananya's Sparkle

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 15, 2025 11:50 IST

x

What's making Mrunal laugh... Madhuri goes pastel...Sonali brings out the colours...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shows off her Swarovski Chroma necklace and writes, 'Somewhere between a smile and a sparkle.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya sure knows how to end the week with a sparkle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur says, 'Stop staring!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Elegance is not dependent on age, wealth or status, it’s in the way you carry yourself,' says Raai Laxmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit is in the mood for 'Pastels, poise.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre explodes with colour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta prefers white lace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif keeps her fashion game on, as she explores Italy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna adds a touch of gold to her whites.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Like Disha Patani's shirt dress?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bromancing With Hrithik
Bromancing With Hrithik
The Real Genius Responsible For Sholay
The Real Genius Responsible For Sholay
10 Kajol Performances We Love
10 Kajol Performances We Love
Sridevi's 11 Best Performances
Sridevi's 11 Best Performances
'Working With Rajini Sir Is Fantastic'
'Working With Rajini Sir Is Fantastic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

I-Day: BSF women wing steps up security along LoC3:27

I-Day: BSF women wing steps up security along LoC

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th Independence day1:24

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to mark 79th...

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op Sindoor heroes4:31

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV