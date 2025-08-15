The Secret Behind Ananya's Sparkle

What's making Mrunal laugh... Madhuri goes pastel...Sonali brings out the colours...
Ananya Panday shows off her Swarovski Chroma necklace and writes, 'Somewhere between a smile and a sparkle.'
Ananya sure knows how to end the week with a sparkle.
Mrunal Thakur says, 'Stop staring!'
'Elegance is not dependent on age, wealth or status, it’s in the way you carry yourself,' says Raai Laxmi.
Madhuri Dixit is in the mood for 'Pastels, poise.'
Sonali Bendre explodes with colour.
Sayani Gupta prefers white lace.
Aamna Sharif keeps her fashion game on, as she explores Italy.
Karishma Tanna adds a touch of gold to her whites.
Like Disha Patani's shirt dress?
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff