The Secret Behind Ananya's Sparkle

What's making Mrunal laugh... Madhuri goes pastel...Sonali brings out the colours...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shows off her Swarovski Chroma necklace and writes, 'Somewhere between a smile and a sparkle.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya sure knows how to end the week with a sparkle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur says, 'Stop staring!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Elegance is not dependent on age, wealth or status, it’s in the way you carry yourself,' says Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit is in the mood for 'Pastels, poise.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre explodes with colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta prefers white lace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif keeps her fashion game on, as she explores Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna adds a touch of gold to her whites.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Like Disha Patani's shirt dress?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff