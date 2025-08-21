HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Sanskari Sundari Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 21, 2025 09:36 IST

Test how familiar you're with the dainty, demure desi girl in all her gharelu, ghoongat finery in Sukanya Verma's Sanskari Sundari Special Quiz.

You'll recognise her from a mile away.

Armed in ethnic attire, namaste pose and pooja thalis, the dainty, demure desi girl in all her gharelu, ghoongat-clad prudery is a done-to-death stereotype Bollywood holds on still today to cringe or comic effect.

Test how familiar you're with this imagery in our Sanskari Sundari Special Quiz this week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com


