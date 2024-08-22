News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Salim-Javed Special Quiz

The Salim-Javed Special Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 22, 2024 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the men who changed Hindi cinema in the 1970s.

A brand new docuseries called Angry Young Men centred on star screenwriters Salim-Javed is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Diving into the experiences of the writing genius behind Bollywood classics like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar and Don as well as their own personal history, the three-part series aims to tell it all.

But how well do *you* remember Salim-Javed's dialogues and scenes? This week's fun and filmi quiz tests your Salim-Javed fandom.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
Q1 'Main jo bhi hoon is samay tumhare maalik ka maalik hoon bete!' Can you identify the movie this swaggering dialogue belongs to? Your options are:
A. Yaadon Ki Baarat
B. Shakti
C. Dostana
 
 
Q2 Where do Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora first come across each other in Yaadon Ki Baaraat?
A. Road
B. Party
C. Restaurant
 
 
Q3 Remember that iconic Shatrughan Sinha quip -- Mere taash ke tirpanve patte, teesra baadshah hum hain -- from Kaala Patthar? Besides the two kings what's the actual third card he draws in the game of teen patti?
A. Seven of hearts
B. Three of spades
C. Two of clubs
 
 
Q4 What are Vijay's final words in Deewar?
A. Ma, mujhe aashirwad...
B. Ma mujhe bahut neend aa rahi hai...
C. Tu naraaz toh nahi hai Ma?
 
 
Q5 Salim-Javed's coolth screams all over this line. Can you identify the movie where the character exclaims, 'Apni umr se badhkar baatein nahi karte, Vijay.'
A. Shaan
B. Zanjeer
C. Trishul
 
 
Q6 When Gabbar scornfully remarks, 'Tu kya ladega mujhse Thakur tere toh haath kaatkar phenk chuka hoon main,' what does Thakur say in response to him in the baap of all blockbusters, Sholay?
A. Yeh haath mujhe de de, Gabbar.
B. Tujh jaise naali ke keede ko maarne ke liye mere pair hi kaafi hain
C. Saanp ko haath se nahi pairon se kuchla jaata hai, Gabbar.
 
 
Q7 We have another dialogue for you to identify -- Mera toh jawab nahi par aapke sawaal bahut hain. Answer the movie it's from?
A. Kaala Patthar
B. Seeta Aur Geeta
C. Trishul
 
 
Q8 What is Dharmendra's introduction scene in Chacha Bhatija?
A. Selling Bobby's tickets in black
B. Flirting with Hema Malini in a seedy bar
C. Crusading for the poor in the ration line
 
 
Q9 Exactly what are the contentious contents concealed in the red diary that everyone's after in Don?
A. Note of every single crime and its proof committed by Don
B. International contacts and whereabouts of all the mafia syndicate members
C. A super confidential chemical formula
 
 
Q10 'Jo mujhe aapse kehna hai uske liye yeh jagah bahut chhoti hai zara bahar aaiye.' Which of their characters says this dialogue in Trishul?
A. Raakhee
B. Shashi Kapoor
C. Sachin
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Angry Young Men Review
Angry Young Men Review
Meet The *Real* Stars Of Sholay
Meet The *Real* Stars Of Sholay
The Big Fight: How Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema
The Big Fight: How Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema
The General Who Stood By His Convictions
The General Who Stood By His Convictions
Maha kids' abuse: Son falsely implicated, say parents
Maha kids' abuse: Son falsely implicated, say parents
'Trump is me me me, Kamala is...': Democrats at DNC
'Trump is me me me, Kamala is...': Democrats at DNC
Chess: Gukesh survives against Praggnanandhaa
Chess: Gukesh survives against Praggnanandhaa

More like this

Why Amjad Khan never worked with Salim-Javed again

Why Amjad Khan never worked with Salim-Javed again

Sholay, through the eyes of Salim Khan

Sholay, through the eyes of Salim Khan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances