The Salim-Javed Special Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the men who changed Hindi cinema in the 1970s.

A brand new docuseries called Angry Young Men centred on star screenwriters Salim-Javed is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Diving into the experiences of the writing genius behind Bollywood classics like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar and Don as well as their own personal history, the three-part series aims to tell it all.

But how well do *you* remember Salim-Javed's dialogues and scenes? This week's fun and filmi quiz tests your Salim-Javed fandom.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Q1 'Main jo bhi hoon is samay tumhare maalik ka maalik hoon bete!' Can you identify the movie this swaggering dialogue belongs to? Your options are: A. Yaadon Ki Baarat B. Shakti C. Dostana B. Shakti Q2 Where do Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora first come across each other in Yaadon Ki Baaraat? A. Road B. Party C. Restaurant A. Road Q3 Remember that iconic Shatrughan Sinha quip -- Mere taash ke tirpanve patte, teesra baadshah hum hain -- from Kaala Patthar? Besides the two kings what's the actual third card he draws in the game of teen patti? A. Seven of hearts B. Three of spades C. Two of clubs C. Two of clubs Q4 What are Vijay's final words in Deewar? A. Ma, mujhe aashirwad... B. Ma mujhe bahut neend aa rahi hai... C. Tu naraaz toh nahi hai Ma? A. Ma, mujhe aashirwad... Q5 Salim-Javed's coolth screams all over this line. Can you identify the movie where the character exclaims, 'Apni umr se badhkar baatein nahi karte, Vijay.' A. Shaan B. Zanjeer C. Trishul B. Zanjeer Q6 When Gabbar scornfully remarks, 'Tu kya ladega mujhse Thakur tere toh haath kaatkar phenk chuka hoon main,' what does Thakur say in response to him in the baap of all blockbusters, Sholay? A. Yeh haath mujhe de de, Gabbar. B. Tujh jaise naali ke keede ko maarne ke liye mere pair hi kaafi hain C. Saanp ko haath se nahi pairon se kuchla jaata hai, Gabbar. C. Saanp ko haath se nahi pairon se kuchla jaata hai, Gabbar. Q7 We have another dialogue for you to identify -- Mera toh jawab nahi par aapke sawaal bahut hain. Answer the movie it's from? A. Kaala Patthar B. Seeta Aur Geeta C. Trishul B. Seeta Aur Geeta Q8 What is Dharmendra's introduction scene in Chacha Bhatija? A. Selling Bobby's tickets in black B. Flirting with Hema Malini in a seedy bar C. Crusading for the poor in the ration line A. Selling Bobby's tickets in black Q9 Exactly what are the contentious contents concealed in the red diary that everyone's after in Don? A. Note of every single crime and its proof committed by Don B. International contacts and whereabouts of all the mafia syndicate members C. A super confidential chemical formula A. International contacts and whereabouts of all the mafia syndicate members Q10 'Jo mujhe aapse kehna hai uske liye yeh jagah bahut chhoti hai zara bahar aaiye.' Which of their characters says this dialogue in Trishul? A. Raakhee B. Shashi Kapoor C. Sachin B. Shashi Kapoor

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com