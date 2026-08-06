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The Rediff Podcast: The Bollywood You Didn't Know!!!

By PATCY N Updated: August 06, 2026 19:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Rajesh Khanna's fall was because of his arrogance. Once he spoke ill about me, behind my back. Later, he called me to his room and said sorry. But it hurt a lot.'

It's time to go down memory lane and remember that Bollywood villain who sent shivers down every Bollywood cinephile.

Tej Sapru has acted in more than 300 films, over 47 years -- hits like Tridev, Vishwatma, Tezaab, Gupt, Mohra, Saajan. He's done more than 50 television series: Qubool Hai, Saat Phere, Saloni Ka Safar, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

And that's why, as he goes down memory lane, he gives us fascinating nuggets about the movies and the stars, as Patcy N/Rediff listens in on The Rediff Podcast.

Tej Sapru

IMAGE: Tej Sapru at the Rediff office. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Sample these nuggets:

"During a fight scene with Dilip Kumar in Kanoon Apna Apna, I was very scared that I would hit him by mistake."

"Pransaab would take pride in reaching the sets early. Once I reached early on the sets, Praansaab immediately asked me what time I reached. The next day, he came earlier."

He once told Amrish Puri he wanted to do the main villain role as he was fed up of playing the villain's son's role.

"I am not bad looking. I have personality. I act alright, I have all requirements but Amrishji, aapke gale mein Bose ka speaker hai, mere gale me nahi hai," Tej Sapru recalls telling Amrish Puri.

Tej Sapru

IMAGE: Tej Sapru at the Rediff office. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Not many know that Tej Sapru is married to Rekha's younger sister, Dhanalakshmi.

"Rekha tells me, 'The best thing that has happened to my younger sister is you'," he says, adding, "How Rekha has groomed over the years and changed, hats off to her! Recently, we met at my 25th wedding anniversary and we were looking at all the old and new videos."

All this and more on The Rediff Podcast.

Interview: Patcy N/Rediff
Video Production: Rajesh Karkera, Satish Bodas, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

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Tej SapruRajesh KhannaRediffQubool HaiRekha

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