Rohit Roy: 'I Was So Arrogant That...'

'...If I didn't like the face of my co-star, I would walk out. I would be like, yeh toh mere saamne dialogue bolne ke layak bhi nahin hai!'

Key Points 'Sanjay Gupta's earliest films have had outstanding action, whether it is Aatish or Kaante or Musafir. And he loves doing it.'

'I had refused Kaabil even though it is very difficult to refuse your best friend's film. But I felt it wasn't a grey role, it was a black role. It was a very dirty role of a rapist. And my daughter was growing up...'

Rohit Roy did not want to be an actor.

But when he became one, he became an overnight star.

The TV serial Swabhimaan launched his career in 1995, and gave him stardom when he was barely 22 years old.

"I was getting Rs 15,000 per month in 1995, and that's huge!" Rohit tells Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff on The Rediff Podcast.

Then, he goes on to relate how he couldn't believe he got a fat pay cheque of Rs 50,000, and his brother Ronit Roy asked him to reconfirm.

The stardom also made him very arrogant.

"I was so arrogant that if I didn't like the face of my co-star, I would walk out. I would be like, yeh toh mere saamne dialogue bolne ke layak bhi nahin hai!"

Rohit eventually quit TV at the height of his career, and went on to do films.

'It's amazing that after 30-35 years of being a director, Sanjay Gupta still gets charged when it comes to action'

IMAGE: Rohit Roy. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff

The late Sanjay Gupta was one of Rohit's closest friends, and the two collaborated on many movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga. Rohit even made his directorial debut in a segment in Dus Kahaaniyaan, called Rice Plate, starring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, which brought him raves.

"Sanjay Gupta excels in action of all sorts," Rohit says in the podcast that was shot before Gupta passed away on October 30.

"His earliest films have had outstanding action, whether it is Aatish or Kaante or Musafir. And he loves doing it. After every shot, he will call you and say, 'Yeh dekh, yeh dekh, yeh angle dekh! Yeh shot dekh! Kaisa lag raha hai?' He's a child when it comes to action! It's amazing that after 30-35 years of being a director, he still gets charged when it comes to action.

"Sanjay is like family. I think the poor guy is always troubled because whenever he writes a film, he's like, Rohit ko kaunsa role doon?" Rohit says with a laugh.

"There's a level of trust between us," Rohit explains why the two shared such a close bond.

He gives the example of the last film they did together, Mumbai Saga.

"There was a sequence where I suggested to John (Abraham) that this Hindi dialogue, aise mat bolo, aise bolo," Rohit narrates. "So John looks at Sanjay Gupta because the co-actor may have given a suggestion but the director is the final authority.

"So Gups was behind the camera, and he peeks out and says, 'Ya, ya, yeh bhi director hai, jaise bol raha hai, vaise karle. That (trust) has held us in good stead because all the characters I have done for his movies have been stand-outs."

'I had refused Kaabil even though it is very difficult to refuse your best friend's film'

"I had refused Kaabil even though it is very difficult to refuse your best friend's film. But I felt it wasn't a grey role, it was a black role. It was a very dirty role of a rapist. And my daughter was growing up...

"I couldn't sleep at night, and I kept typing a message (to refuse the film) and then deleting it. The next morning, I finally sent it, and he just said, OK.'

"Two-three days later, I was at the barber's. I met Sanjay Suri there -- he's another Sanjay who's extremely close to me -- and we started chatting. I mentioned that I had said no to Kaabil, the film starring Hrithik Roshan. He just stopped. Sanjay Suri never abuses; he's probably the most 'gentlemanly' gentleman there is. He pushed the barber away and said, 'Tune *kya* kar diya?'"

Okay, wait. You have to watch Rohit Roy on The Rediff Podcast to hear the rest of that story.

And there are many more.

From filmi anecdotes to more Sanjay Gupta stories (do you know the back story of the Ganpat song?) to fitness tips to his relationship with his brother, Ronit Roy, Rohit shares many snippets from his life here.

Interview: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff