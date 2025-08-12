The Reason For Nora's Gold Look

Varun shoots for Border 2... Ameesha is in SFO...Esha's hot photoshoot in Dubai...
Nora Fatehi shares a picture of the song Oh Mama Tetema with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny. Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Rayvanny sing this number that was shot in Kerala. The song released on August 9.
Varun Dhawan, who was shooting Border 2 in Punjab, shares a picture and writes, 'पंजाब दे खेत Best morning hogaya.'
'SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA!!! Visited all my favourite spots after years again -- Fisherman's Wharf, ALCATRAZ, Ghiradell's Square, Union Square n the never ending slope streets where walks seems like hikes! Beauty city', Ameesha Patel tells us.
Aahana Kumra sends an update from Goa: 'From brown sands to bronzed skin everything kissed by the sun feels like home.'
Elli AvrRam goes pink in the UK.
Avneet Kaur is missing her Paris holiday.
Esha Gupta does a hot photoshoot in Dubai.
Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture with husband Vivek Dahiya and writes, 'What Switzerland? In love with incredible India in monsoons.'
Madhur Bhandarkar is in Mexico.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com