Home  » Movies » The Reason For Nora's Gold Look

The Reason For Nora's Gold Look

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
August 12, 2025 10:03 IST

Varun shoots for Border 2... Ameesha is in SFO...Esha's hot photoshoot in Dubai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi shares a picture of the song Oh Mama Tetema with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny. Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Rayvanny sing this number that was shot in Kerala. The song released on August 9.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, who was shooting Border 2 in Punjab, shares a picture and writes, 'पंजाब दे खेत Best morning hogaya.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

'SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA!!! Visited all my favourite spots after years again -- Fisherman's Wharf, ALCATRAZ, Ghiradell's Square, Union Square n the never ending slope streets where walks seems like hikes! Beauty city', Ameesha Patel tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra sends an update from Goa: 'From brown sands to bronzed skin everything kissed by the sun feels like home.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam goes pink in the UK.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is missing her Paris holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta does a hot photoshoot in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture with husband Vivek Dahiya and writes, 'What Switzerland? In love with incredible India in monsoons.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar is in Mexico.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
