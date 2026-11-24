Is it because the producers don't want a clash with Gunmaster G9 and Prem Mol Liya?

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa.

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna's action drama Mysaa has been postponed from its original November 27 release date.

The production house and director cited the need to ensure the film meets high technical standards for an uncompromised big-screen experience.

Industry sources indicate the real reason for the delay is to position Mysaa as a pan-India venture, avoiding clashes with other major releases.

Rashmika Mandanna's action drama Mysaa was postponed just five days before its scheduled November 27 release to ensure the film meets its intended technical standards and delivers an uncompromised big-screen experience.

Reasons Behind the Delay

Production house Unformula Films and director Rawindra Pulle issued a joint statement noting that Telugu cinema is raising the bar for craftsmanship and technical excellence.

They described Mysaa as a 'technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle' and stated they collectively decided to delay the release rather than compromise on their vision.

'We wish to present the world of #MYSAA in its most uncompromised form, delivering the experience it truly deserves. With this vision in mind, the theatrical release of #MYSAA, originally scheduled for NOVEMBER 27th, has been POSTPONED. The new release date will be announced very soon.,Until then, keep the energy alive and groove to the rage-filled #OseyRamulamma,' the team announced.

Pan-India Ambitions

Informed sources have another story to tell.

Apparently, the makers want to pitch Mysaa as a proper pan-India venture.

With two big Hindi films, Gunmaster G9 and Prem Mol Liya, scheduled for release on November 27, Mysaa awaits a new competition-free release date.

No revised date has been locked in yet, though the makers assured fans that 'the wait won't be a long one'.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff