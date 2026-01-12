The Raja Saab Fares Poorly At Box Office

IMAGE: A scene from The Raja Saab.

The Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has failed to do well in its opening weekend in its Hindi version.

The promotion and marketing of the film has been going on for a year now and when it arrived at a good release date, with the Sankranti and Pongal holiday coming up. This is considered an auspicious time, with some of the biggest movies getting scheduled during this time.

What worked for the film was the fact that Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was also supposed to release on the same date, has been pushed indefinitely as well due to an issue with the Censor Board.

As a result, the stage was wide open for The Raja Saab to perform quite well. Yes, this film is in Telugu and Jana Nayagan is in Tamil, but still, in its own regions of influence, the former would have seen a wider arrival.

But the Hindi collections were poor, as the first day collected only Rs 5.25 crore (Rs 52.5 million), and the rest of the weekend saw no growth whatsoever.

As a result, the current collections stand at Rs 13 crore* (Rs 130 million*). Ideally, that should have been the first day score for the film.

The Hindi version of Prabhas' last release Kalki 2898 AD had brought Rs 22.50 crore (Rs 225 million) on its first day alone.

The Raja Saab (Hindi) will probably close around Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million).

All eyes are now on the actor's next big release Spirit, which will arrive late 2026 or early 2027.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff