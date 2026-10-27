The Raaj Kumar You Didn't Know

He informed me that on the first day of any shoot, he always questioned the director on the shot and their taking. If they got intimidated and accepted his suggestion without argument, he would continue offering advice through the making of the film.

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar in Marte Dum Tak.

Key Points 'Marte Dam Tak was Raajsaab's comeback film. He returned to the screen after a five-year break.'

'Not wanting to miss the mahurat shot, knowing it would fan idle gossip in the film industry and the press, he had flagged down a cab and driven to Madh Island.'

'After Marte Dam Tak, Raajsaab flagged off a new fashion trend. Post its release, many actors started coming to parties dressed that way.'

Had he been alive, Raaj Kumar would have hit a century this October. He's been gone 30 years, but 'Jaani' is still remembered with fond reverence, not just by his fans, but also the Hindi film industry, particularly by Mehul Kumar.

Belying rumours that he was a difficult star to work with, the writer-producer-director collaborated with him on three superhit films -- Marte Dam Tak, Jung Baaz, and his own home production, Tirangaa. He was planning a fourth, which remained a dream after Raaj Kumar's health deteriorated.

Mehul Kumar recalls moments from their time together and rewinds to the mahurat shot of Marte Dum Tak. He tells Rediff's Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "I was relieved when Raajsaab, who was uncharacteristically late, finally arrived. To my surprise, I was told that he had arrived in a cab and was engaged in an altercation with the driver."

'Who Mehul Kumar?'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Govinda in Marte Dum Tak.

When I wrote the script of Marte Dam Tak, I told my producer, Pranlal Mehta, that I had Raajsaab in mind for the role of the diligent sub-inspector, R B Rane, who after being framed for murder and serving out a five-year jail term, turns into an underworld don who is intent on revenge.

I pointed out that it was a character the versatile actor had never played before in his chequered career.

Pranji hesitatingly confided that Raajsaab had turned him down twice, but insisted that I try my luck.

He assured me that if Raajsaab agreed, he would definitely produce the film.

Encouraged, I called him up one evening and introduced myself.

'Who Mehul Kumar?' he shot back.

I informed him that I had made many films in Gujarati and two in Hindi, Love Marriage and Anokha Bandhan, both of which had celebrated silver jubilees.

Not completely convinced of my credentials, he asked, 'What is the title of your film?'

In response to my Marte Dam Tak answer, his stance softened slightly, and he said approvingly, 'Phir to kahani mein kuchh dum hoga (Then your story should have some substance).'

He then wondered if I had been to the US Club in Mumbai. I knew of this elite club but admitted that I had never stepped inside.

'Come over tomorrow at 6 pm and we will discuss your story,' he invited, adding, 'Do you have a car?'

I had a Fiat and somewhat bemused, I rattled off the number plate.

The next evening, I understood why he had asked that question. As I drove up, the security at the gate, after confirming that I was indeed Mehul Kumar, waved me inside, saying Raajsaab had shared my car number with them.

'We will meet here again next Sunday and I'll let you know if...'

IMAGE: Govinda, Raaj Kumar and Farah in Marte Dum Tak.

I waited till he had finished playing golf, then handed him the script. I knew that he liked to read scripts in Urdu, so I had it translated. Impressed, Raajsaab told me that he would give it a detailed read.

'We will meet here again next Sunday and I will let you know if it's a yes or no,' he promised, asking me to join him for a drink.

When I told him I didn't smoke or drink, he insisted I have a cold drink.

Once I was outside the club, I called Pranji to update him on the meeting.

'Did he ask about me?' my producer wondered nervously.

I told him that we hadn't got down to discussing the producer and other details yet.

The next eight days passed anxiously.

Finally, I was back again at the US Club, waiting nervously for Raajsaab's verdict.

This time, to my delight, he greeted me with a hug, saying appreciatively, 'I like your subject, I'm doing your film.'

He then asked about the producer and when I mentioned Pranji, recalled that he had refused two films with him.

'But tell him I'm doing this one,' Raajsaab stated.

I returned home jubilant.

'The cabbie, who was a die-hard Raaj Kumar fan, was refusing to accept money for the ride'

IMAGE: Harish Kumar, Nana Patekar, Raaj Kumar, Director Mehul Kumar, and Composer Laxmikant at the music launch of Tirangaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Marte Dam Tak flagged off in Madh Island.

The mahurat shot had Farah Naaz throwing Shakti Kapoor at Raajsaab's feet.

The feet by then had acquired a special significance after his iconic Pakeezah dialogue, 'Apke paon dekhe, bahut haseen hain, inhe zameen par mat utariyega, maile ho jayenge (I noticed your feet, they are very beautiful, don't let them touch the ground, they will get soiled).'

In our film, as Shakti Kapoor's falls, his face landing on Raajsaab's shoe, the camera moves up to show him seated regally on the sofa.

The trolley shot then pulls back to reveal Govinda, Farah and all the other actors in the backdrop.

Govinda, Farah and Shakti were on tenterhooks because they had not been handed their dialogue sheet till I explained that they didn't need to speak a single word. It was a silent shot.

I was relieved when Raajsaab, who was uncharacteristically late, finally arrived.

To my surprise, I was told that he had arrived in a cab and was engaged in an altercation with the driver.

I rushed out to discover that the cabbie, who was a die-hard Raaj Kumar fan, was refusing to accept money for the ride. Knowing how self-respecting Raajsaab was, I convinced him to take the fare.

To our surprise, Raajsaab paid him Rs 500 for what couldn't have been more than a Rs 80 ride.

Later, he confided that his car had broken down just as he was leaving.

Not wanting to miss the mahurat shot, knowing it would fan idle gossip in the film industry and the press, he had flagged down a cab and driven to Madh Island.

'You passed the test, Mehul, now, you can make this film the way you want'

IMAGE: Govinda, Raaj Kumar and Farah in Marte Dum Tak.

After the mahurat shot, he asked me in front of the assembled gathering why I had selected that particular scene and filmed it this way.

I explained that from the editor's point of view, it was the best cut.

In the previous shot, as I informed him, Farah's character, Jyoti, collars Shakti's Ricku, and pulls him towards the right of the camera.

In this shot, he falls into the frame, to the left of the camera.

Raajsaab nodded and left the set.

A little later, Ehsaan, who handled his work, came looking for me, saying he wanted to see me.

I ran up to Raajsaab's make-up room, wondering apprehensively what could have gone wrong.

He informed me that on the first day of any shoot, he always questioned the director on the shot and their taking. If they got intimidated and accepted his suggestion without argument, he would continue offering advice through the making of the film.

'But you held your ground and convinced me of your point of view. You passed the test, Mehul, now, you can make this film the way you want,' he beamed.

Marte Dam Tak was Raajsaab's comeback film. He returned to the screen after a five-year break.

Exactly a decade later, Mrityudaata in 1997 brought Amitji back from a self-imposed, five-year hibernation.

I consider it an honour that both these legendary actors entrusted me with their comeback films.

'You want me to wear my shirt out with a suit?'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Marte Dam Tak was completed in six months and released on July 17, 1987. It celebrated a golden jubilee run.

Before the shoot, when we were discussing his costume, I pointed out to Raajsaab that in Indian films, the dons were always dressed in white while in foreign films, they wore black.

'I want you to wear black; you can have two, five, 10 suits, but they must all be in black,' I asserted.

I added that I also wished him to wear his shirt out.

My suggestion made him laugh, 'You want me to wear my shirt out with a suit?'

I admitted that we would be bending couture rules.

'But if you do it, others will follow,' I prophesised.

After Marte Dam Tak, Raajsaab flagged off a new fashion trend. Post its release, many actors started coming to parties dressed that way.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff