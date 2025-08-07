The Power Siblings Of Bollywood

The bond between Bollywood's siblings is there for all to see. While some may not not worked together, they promote and support each other just as strongly.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan by looking at some of the younger siblings in tinsel town.

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi made her debut with 2018's Dhadak while younger sister Khushi took the OTT route with The Archies.

The sisters haven't shared screen space yet but they are each other's cheerleaders, and it's evident from their social media posts.

Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan

IMAGE: AbRam accompanies his older siblings, Arhan and Suhana Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana made her acting debut in The Archies while elder brother Aryan will direct his superstar dad no less in his directorial debut in the Netflix series, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will team up with his daughter in his upcoming film, King.

Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: Riddhima with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Ranbir is among the leading stars of the industry today, while his older sister Riddhima is about to make her feature film debut.

We saw a jhalak of the 44-year-old mum in The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives but we will see a lot more of her in Daadi Ki Shaadi, which co-stars her mum Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma.

The siblings haven't worked on screen with each other yet but Ranbir has been very supportive of her, lending his star heft to her OTT series, in an opening cameo.

The siblings, along with their mum have also had each other's back in an entertaining Kapil Sharma show.

Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar have a big age difference. Shahid is 44 while Ishaan is 29, but still, they're more than half brothers. They are each other's champions as well.

They acted together briefly in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! when Ishaan was a child.

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar

IMAGE: Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan and Zoya have often worked together. In fact, he was the lead actor in her directorial debut, Luck By Chance.

He has also starred in her films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, and collaborate together behind-the-scenes as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Aparshakti Khurana

IMAGE: Vikramaditya Motwane joins the Khurana brothers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Ayushmann is a National Award-winning actor-singer (Andhadhun) while his younger brother Aparshakti is mostly known for comic and supporting roles (Stree, Helmet).

The Chandigarh boys haven't done a film together yet.

Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif and Sofa have been in the industry for decades, and yet, have not worked in a film together.

They have, however, featured in ads.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara is an established actor today but her younger Ibrahim was introduced to the movies only this year. He's already done two films, Naadaniyan and Sarzameen, but hasn't tasted Sara's success yet.

They seem like chalk and cheese in real life. While Sara is vivacious, Ibrahim is more reserved in public.

Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: The Kapoor sisters party with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma ruled the '90s while Kareena is among today's top actresses. Surprisingly, they have never worked in a film together.

But they do party together, and make sure to update the world regularly through their social media posts.

Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Originally from Delhi, Huma and Saqib entered Bollywood a few years apart.

They acted together in the horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil and also share a home in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon-Nupur Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti is a successful actor while her sister Nupur is still trying her luck in showbiz.

The sisters look very close and often vacation together, While they haven't co-starred in a film, they have done brand endorsements and events together.

