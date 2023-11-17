The Person Aishwarya Loves 'Infinitely'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 12 on November 16, and the proud parents took to Instagram to wish her.

Aishwarya shared a throwback picture with the little girl and captioned it: 'I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU... precious love... I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek shared an adorable throwback picture too and wrote, 'Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest.'

Abhishek and Aishwarya wed in 2007 welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.