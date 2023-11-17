News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Person Aishwarya Loves 'Infinitely'

The Person Aishwarya Loves 'Infinitely'

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 17, 2023 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 12 on November 16, and the proud parents took to Instagram to wish her.

Aishwarya shared a throwback picture with the little girl and captioned it: 'I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU... precious love... I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek shared an adorable throwback picture too and wrote, 'Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest.'

Abhishek and Aishwarya wed in 2007 welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH! Aaradhya's First Speech!
WATCH! Aaradhya's First Speech!
Most Important Person In Aishwarya's Life
Most Important Person In Aishwarya's Life
'Aaradhya comes first, everything else is secondary'
'Aaradhya comes first, everything else is secondary'
Recipe: S's Andhra-Style Pitlai
Recipe: S's Andhra-Style Pitlai
Beautiful Stories From All Over India
Beautiful Stories From All Over India
Why Should You Go For Gold Bonds?
Why Should You Go For Gold Bonds?
World Cup Final: IAF's Surya Kiran to put on air show
World Cup Final: IAF's Surya Kiran to put on air show

More like this

'At the end of the day, I am Aaradhya's mom'

'At the end of the day, I am Aaradhya's mom'

When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...

When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances