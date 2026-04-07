The One Must Have For Your Summer Wardrobe

If there's one must-have for your summer wardrobe, it's the kaftan.

Whether you're heading to a wedding, a night out with your girlies, or just chilling at home, kaftans are for every occasion. Namrata Thakker picks the most interesting kaftan looks.

Key Points Kaftans are a must for every summer occasion.

Karishma Tanna aces the look.

Alia Bhatt, Samantha and Ananya Panday make the kaftan look super stylish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Luthria/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's pink kaftan with a bit of embellishment is perfect for a day out during the summer. It's fun, breezy and easy on the eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha's festive brown printed kaftan nails effortless chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishq/Instagram

Ananya Panday makes a striking appearance at an event wearing a kaftan dress featuring a crystal buckle at the waist. It's a refreshing, modern take on the traditional kaftan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor sets fashion goals in a luminous brown kaftan gown that's exquisite yet comfy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks summer-ready in her ivory white silk kaftan suit, easily wearable from AM to PM for any occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Another kaftan look by Ms Tanna that we love!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rangaari/Instagram

When it comes to kaftans, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the OG trendsetter. She loves lounging in them, from florals and pastels to velvets, she's got one in every fabric.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Her sister Karisma Kapoor is also a fan. She slays the beach look in a printed kaftan dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz shows us how to rock a sexy deep-neck kaftan with dramatic cape sleeves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Megha Agarwal/Instagram

Neha Dhupia's organza kaftan suit is what fashion dreams are made of. Minimal, feminine, and oh-so-stylish, it proves less is always more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree joins the bandwagon, looking pretty in an ink-blue Chanderi kaftan with delicate gota patchwork. Timeless and classy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff