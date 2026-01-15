HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Nostalgic 2001 Bollywood Quiz

The Nostalgic 2001 Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read
Share:

January 15, 2026 10:27 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

A year of gehri dosti overcoming all odds, triumph of spirit to be released from teen guna lagaan and loving the family in India and abroad.

The year 2001 is memorable for these reasons and more, and in this week's fun and filmi quiz, we revisit 25 years of its memorable imagery for our 2001 special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Solve The Raja Saab Jigsaw Puzzle!
Solve The Raja Saab Jigsaw Puzzle!
The Salman@60 Quiz
The Salman@60 Quiz
Can You Solve The Dhurandhar Puzzle?
Can You Solve The Dhurandhar Puzzle?
Take The Fun Filmi Quiz
Take The Fun Filmi Quiz
The Khata Peeta Bollywood Quiz
The Khata Peeta Bollywood Quiz

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections1:00

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections

Rajpal Yadav visits Magh Mela in Prayagraj2:02

Rajpal Yadav visits Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Salman Khan spotted in new look0:41

Salman Khan spotted in new look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO