The 'Newcomer' Who Sang At Sara-Ali's Musical Night

The 'newcomer' was praised by Pritam as an 'amazing singer'.

IMAGE: Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Ali Fazal at the Metro... In Dino music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Like every Anurag Basu film, music is a key character in Metro... In Dino, too.

This important element of the film was unveiled at the musical gathering where the cast and creators came together to celebrate the ‘Soul of Metro... In Dino’.

A live orchestra, the spontaneity of the musicians, and the soulfulness of the music elevated an intimate setting to concert feels.

Music composer Pritam was joined by his team of singers, including Papon, Shilpa Rao, Raghav Chaitanya and Akasa Singh, and all of them managed to charm the music lovers with their signature style.

IMAGE: Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Konkona Sen Sharma at the Metro... In Dino music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The highlight turned out to be a ‘newcomer', who was earlier praised by Pritam as an 'amazing singer'.

It's none other than Aditya Roy Kapur, who not only stars in the film but has also sung several songs himself.

Aditya flashed a nervous smile when he arrived on stage, and greeted the audience, saying: “Hello friends, I am a newcomer, I need your support.”

The actor put up a musical performance on Ishq Hai Ya Tharak, a peppy track that offers a contemporary take on love and connection.

This was met with resounding cheers from fans, who hadn’t heard Aditya sing... until now.

IMAGE: Pritam and the Metro... In Dino cast at the music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The film's cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fasal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Neena Gupta -- were seen singing, grooving, and just immersing themselves into the musical vibe, like a bunch of friends enjoying a karaoke together.

They even put their competitive spirit to test with a singing game.

While there was no clear winner, it led to a lot of chaotic fun, much to the amusement of the audience.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal at the Metro... In Dino music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Fatima showed her enthusiasm by lip-syncing to the songs, along with her co-star Ali Fazal. She picked Dil Ka Kya, crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, as her favourite track from the album.

“Each time that song was being played, Ali and I got goosebumps,” Fatima said.

Neena Gupta said she is a fan of old Hindi songs, but loves the Metro... In Dino soundtrack for its soulful lyrics, especially the song Zamaana Lage.

“Nowadays, it’s rare to have lines like 'Main ek shaam chura loon agar bura na lage'. Metro... In Dino has a lot of that, it’s so beautiful.”

Pritam said that making the music for this film was a lot of fun with many 'laugh out loud' moments in it.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan at the Metro... In Dino music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The quirky song Dhaagena Tinak Dhin validated Pritam's claims.

In the absence of Pankaj Tripathi, who is seen dancing to this fun track in the trailer, Director Anurag Basu took charge of guiding its hook-step.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal at Metro In Dino music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Metro... In Dino arrives in cinemas on July 4.