The Nana Patekar You Didn't Know

'I had narrated a script to Nana Patekar, and four days before the end, he told me that once he returned from Goa, he would take the project forward.'

'I can't believe he is never coming back. He was always so fit, proudly flexing his muscles and urging me to work out.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Debu Deodhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrabani Deodhar

Key Points 'Nana's mother was a fantastic cook, a talent he inherited. He was scared of her, but out of respect, and loved her dearly. It was because of her upbringing that success didn't go to his head.'

'He was at our wedding, part of all the festivities, constantly saying, much to my exasperation, that there should be at least 'ek tamasha', one crisis, to spice up the proceedings. But when my sari's pallu caught fire, he got frantic!'

Nana Patekar's sudden demise has come as a huge shock to everyone. But for National Award-winning director Shrabani Deodhar, it is more personal.

She has lost a brother, one she has known since she was 17. The memories go back to her college days and extend to their last phone call, just four days before he passed.

"With Nana around, life was a blast," Shrabani tells Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya.

'Nana carried Debu on his shoulders and danced from Mahim to Dadar'

Nana and I met for the first time at a railway crossing on our way to the shoot of the 1981 Marathi film, Nagin.

When our cars stopped to let a train pass, and both of us stepped out.

Recognising that both cars were from the same company, he approached me and introduced himself.

I was just 17, still in college. Nana, who was much older, played my father-in-law in the film.

On the set, he became very protective of me, keeping the boys at bay like an older brother. The shoot ended, I continued to watch Nana's plays, even as Debu (her late husband, cinematographer Debu Deodhar) and I had started dating.

Nana and he had become good friends. When Debu told him we were getting married, he carried him on his shoulders and danced all the way from Neelam, a restaurant in Mahim to Dadar (both areas in north central Mumbai).

He was at our wedding, part of all the festivities, constantly saying, much to my exasperation, that there should be at least 'ek tamasha', one crisis, to spice up the proceedings. But when my sari's pallu caught fire, he got frantic!

'When I was pregnant, Nana would cook khichdi for me'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar at Shrabani and Debu Deodhar's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrabani Deodhar

I was 19 when I got married and got pregnant soon after.

Since Debu was away on a shoot, Nana would come home and cook khichdi for me.

When our daughter was born on April 21, 1983, Nana was as excited as we were!

He doted on Sai, but would embarrass her sometimes. Once, when we were driving down to Pune and she was really troubling me, he started dancing when we stopped for misal pav. When Sai told him to behave, he told her he would stop only if she behaved too.

That was Nana. With him around, life was a blast even though all three of us were struggling at the time. He had done plays and films, but had yet to establish himself in the Hindi film industry.

Debu and he would sit and talk late into the night about all that they would accomplish someday.

I would listen to them and say, 'Paise to hai nahin aur sapne bade bade dekhte ho'. They would tell me to wait and watch, they would get there.

Before one Ganpati festival, Nana came home and told Debu to give him all the money he had so he could host his annual puja.

We had around Rs 1,000 saved and Debu handed the entire sum over, telling me that we would have to cancel our forthcoming trip to Pune. I didn't mind. I was happy to bring in the festivities at his home with his family.

'Nana Patekar's mother was a fantastic cook, a talent he inherited'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar's with his mother Nirmala, wife Neelkanti, son Malhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrabani Deodhar

I was close to his wife Neelu (Neelkanti). His son, Malhar, a very well-brought boy, and Sai were born just months apart.

Aai, Nana's mother Nirmala, was very fond of my parents and would often drop by for a chat, telling me to go make chai for everyone. She was a strong, God-fearing lady, who had raised her three sons well despite not having too much money.

She was a fantastic cook, a talent Nana inherited. He loved cooking and feeding people.

He was scared of her, but out of respect, and loved her dearly. It was because of her upbringing that success didn't go to his head. He remained grounded.

Aai never discriminated between the rich and the poor. Their driver would be fed with as much love as stars like Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor during the Ganpati festival.

After he became a star, Nana once took us to Centaur, a five-star hotel in Juhu (northwest Mumbai), for dinner and insisted that our driver, Anil, also join us.

During the shooting of Prahaar: The Final Attack, Aai and I once decided to surprise Nana and Debu. We took a taxi from Pune to Kolhapur, then hitched a ride in the newspaper delivery van to Belgaum.

They were mad at us for travelling alone through the night with Malhar and Sai, but I was not afraid when Aai was around. She inspired confidence and had the choicest Marathi proverbs in her arsenal which she would brandish freely, uncaring of the red faces around.

Everyone loved her. She was a wonderful lady, who lived till 99.

'Nana would explain a scene to the younger actors by demonstrating it himself, no matter how physically arduous it was'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Prahaar.

I have fond memories of Prahaar, Nana's directorial debut. He collaborated with Sujit Sen on the story and screenplay, the idea growing out of his training with the Indian Army for almost three years. As a director, he had clarity, having done his homework well, and was very hands-on.

He had undergone rigorous training at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi to understand the physical demands of commando training.

On the set, he would explain a scene to the younger actors by demonstrating it himself, no matter how physically arduous it was.

Besides being the writer-director, Nana also plays the lead character, Major V S Chavan.

Debu was his cinematographer while I was in charge of the production, the only assistant director who remained till the end. Even Sai had a role in the film, playing Dimple Kapadia's young son Kiran, and the muhurat shot was taken on her.

Gautam Joglekar, who was Arun Joglekar and Sai Paranjpye's son, was cast as Second Lieutenant Peter D'Souza, whose death marks a turning point in the film. Once Gautam came for the dubbing dressed in a pair of skimpy shorts and knowing Nana, I pointed out that he should have worn full trousers.

He waved off my concern, but as I had expected, when Nana saw him, there were fireworks.

Telling Gautam that he should have dressed more appropriately considering there were women around, he ordered him to go and change out of the offending shorts.

Gautam ran to his mother's house, which was close by, and returned wearing his sister Winnie's jeans. All through the dubbing, he stood with his legs apart because he could not sit in those jeans.

'I stayed silent through Nana's tirade'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar Smita Patil and Girish Karnad in Sutradhar.

I began my training in filmmaking on the sets of Nana Patekar's 1986 Hindi film Sutradhar. I requested the director, Chandrakant Joshi, to let me assist him.

He tried to wriggle out, pointing out that apart from the leading lady, Smita Patil, there wouldn't be too many women on the set. He added that given the tight budget, he couldn't afford to pay me.

I told him I would work for free and would handle continuity and he finally gave in and took me on as a third assistant.

I joined the unit in Kolhapur and soon incurred Nana's wrath.

The film is about how power corrupts even the idealistic philanthropists.

Girish Karnad plays a zamindar, with Nana as a schoolteacher, who opposes his tyrannical rule. Ironically, he becomes the man he hated most, a tyrant himself after he wins the elections and comes to power.

I gave Girish some silk kurtas to wear on camera, not knowing till he arrived that Nana had had them stitched for himself.

As I pointed out to the director, he should have told me this, but he had remained silent.

Naturally, Nana was upset with me. But I remained silent because Debu had told me that no matter what, I shouldn't cross swords with the director.

It was humiliating to be ranted at, particularly since that day, I was the only woman on the set.

The producers, who were on set that day told me not to worry, we could buy some silk and get kurtas stitched overnight for Nana to wear the next morning.

Relieved, I told myself all's well that ends well.

But then, the dress man came to me saying Nana wanted the glasses he had been wearing in an earlier scene. Since we weren't supposed to be shooting those scenes that day, they had been left behind.

I realised too late that the director had changed his shooting schedule and again, had neglected to inform me.

Once again, I stayed silent through Nana's tirade. But when he stomped out of the set, jumped into a jeep, and drove off, I burst into tears.

'Smita Patil said Nana would buy me the saris Debu wouldn't'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Smita Patil in Sutradhar.

The producers consoled me, saying, 'Don't worry, since we can't shoot, let's play cricket.'

After a couple of hours, Nana returned, smiling broadly and waving glasses similar to what he had worn.

Having learnt how to drive the jeep from Popat, the driver with the production company, he had driven to Kolhapur, which was around an hour away from Belava, and purchased them himself.

Thereafter, shooting progressed smoothly, and after pack-up, Nana got into the car with me and gave me a hug.

Still angry, I told him I didn't want to sit with him and started crying again.

Contrite, he reasoned that he had been training me so I would not get perturbed when other stars yelled at me. His explanation made me laugh, but the experience definitely added to my on-ground training.

Smita Patil, who plays Nana's wife in the film, said he really pampered me, buying me the saris Debu wouldn't, pointing out that I didn't wear them anyway.

'Nana proudly told everyone that his sister had won a National Award'

IMAGE: Vikram Gokhale and Ashok Saraf in Lapandav.

I turned director with the 1993 Marathi comedy, Lapandav.

It stars Ashok Saraf and Vikram Gokhale as family friends whose dosti is tested when, after stumbling upon two love letters, Abhijeet suspects Anant to having an extra-marital affair with his advocate wife Asawari, who is his colleague.

I narrated the script to Nana who was a little worried, wondering if the audience would accept Vikram's character falling in love with his friend's wife. I explained that we never show them getting physical, so we wouldn't be breaching any taboos.

On Sai's birthday, we were sitting on the kitchen floor, eating the pav bhaji I had made, when the call came informing me that I had won the National Film Award's Silver Lotus for Best Marathi Feature Film.

Nana was ecstatic! I couldn't believe it was true and told him to hold his horses till the following morning to ascertain if the news was true.

He laughed, saying this was a government honour, and they were not going to take it away overnight. He proudly told everyone that his sister had won a National Award.

'Being Nana's Boniya gave me access to a lot of industry bigwigs'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Shrabani Deodhar at the Sarkarnama premiere. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrabani Deodhar

For years, Nana had been telling everyone I was his Bonu, or Boniya as he would fondly call me.

In the early days, 10 per cent of his remuneration went into my account. When the money increased substantially, I refused to accept it anymore.

Being Nana's Boniya gave me access to a lot of industry bigwigs.

I even narrated a script to Shah Rukh (Khan), his Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman co-star, but the project did not materialise.

Nana came for the mahurat of my second Marathi directorial, Sarkarnama . Madhuri Dixit gave the clap, and he broke the ceremonial coconut.

The film won several prestigious awards, including the Maharashtra State Film Award, along with Filmfare and Screen trophies. Once again, Nana was delighted.

Back then, writer Mangesh Kulkarni and Nana were among our closest friends.

'When it was time to pay for the ice creams, we realised none of us were carrying any money'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Shrabani Deodhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrabani Deodhar

Even after Debu and I moved to Juhu (northwest Mumbai), our home was like a second home for him.

He would drop by every other day, sometimes bringing along mutton, which he would cook himself, taking over the kitchen and turning all of us into his assistants.

One night, when he dropped by after pack-up, we dragged him off to the nearby Naturals Ice Cream shop for an after-dinner treat.

Debu was in his lungi, I was wearing a nightgown, and Sai tagged along too.

When it was time to pay for the ice creams, we realised none of us were carrying any money.

It was an awkward moment, but fortunately, the restaurant agreed to him paying the next day.

As we were leaving, Nana turned and told him, 'In that case, pack two extra family packs of tender coconut ice cream, please.'

'Nana and I mutually agreed to call off the project and a good story never made it to the screen'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nana Patekar/ Instagram

Time passed, Nana became a big star, Debu a renowned cinematographer while I was a National Award-winning director.

And the equation began to change...

I was to direct Billa No 302, based on a story Nana had written. It revolved around the son of a constable, who had joined the police force only to make his mother happy. He turns deaf following a gun shot and inadvertently becomes a daredevil, his acts of bravery making him famous and intimidating.

By then, Nana was a big name with his new friends and would reprimand me when I argued with him.

In retrospect, I realise it was childish of me. But back then, I held my ground.

Debu could see that things were not going well between his best friend and his wife.

Eventually, Nana and I mutually agreed to call off the project and a good story never made it to the screen.

'Around two years ago, Nana called me to his Mumbai flat and apologised for the differences between us'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar at Sai Deodhar and Shakti Anand's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrabani Deodhar

When Sai married Shakti Anand, Nana came for the wedding, introducing himself to her in-laws as her mama.

They were impressed.

He then badgered the pandit to quickly finish with the mantras so we could have some fun.

When Debu got cancer, Nana would visit him at Nanavati Hospital.

He would walk in and out of the wards, making my husband and the other patients laugh with his pranks and jokes.

Debu passed away on September 1, 2010, and Nana was as shattered as I was.

Around two years ago, he called me to his Mumbai flat and apologised for the differences between us during Billa No 302.

I told him I was sorry for being so childish and brash.

He invited me to visit him at his farm in Pune with Sai, Shakti and my granddaughter Nakshatra.

We were to go this Ganpati and he had urged me to stay on for a couple of days, saying we would happy there. But because of Nakshatra's exams, we couldn't make it.

Today, I wish I had gone and made more beautiful memories with my brother.

'Four days before the end, he told me that once he returned from Goa, he'd take the project forward'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Anita Kanwar in Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen.

I had narrated a script to him, and four days before the end, he told me that once he returned from Goa, he would take the project forward.

I still can't believe he is never coming back. He was always so fit, proudly flexing his muscles and urging me to work out.

After passing out of the J J Institute of Applied Art, Nana had started out as a commercial artist, who painted posters. He sketched beautifully and his handwriting was like calligraphy.

He had a photographic memory and could remembers pages and pages of dialogue by just scanning through them once.

I remember how years ago, when as we were returning home from a walk one night, we passed a couple of camels returning from Juhu beach.

Debu and Nana immediately decided they were going to ride on them and hopped on the backs of the camels.

When I refused to follow suit, I was told I could walk back alone.

It was late in the night, and afraid they would leave me behind, I started crying.

Somewhat disappointed, they got off and walked back with me.

I imagine Nana and Debu sitting up there today, maybe on the backs of camels, laughing down at me.

I smile through the tears as I recall a scene from Amol Palekar's iconic 1990 film Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen where Nana's character, Natwarlal aka Dhrushtadyumna Padmanabh Prajapati Neelkant Dhumketu Barish Kar, insists that the next time there is any trouble, they should not lose hope but call for him.

I will be there, he promises, because 'main aur kahin nahin main to yahin rehta hoon, dilon mein rehta hoon, umedon mein basta hoon, aur jab bhi koi sapna murjhata hai, umeed sukhti hai, armaan jhulas jaata hai, to main aata hoon aur baras jaata hoon (I live in the heart, in hope, and whenever a dream starts to die, hope dries up, expectations are scorched, I arrive with rejuvenating rain).'

That's the best way to describe Nana, a shower in a drought.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff