Rediff.com  » Movies » The Must Take Bollywood Quiz

The Must Take Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 19, 2024 12:30 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again, test your inner filmi bug with our super fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Baazi
B. Ishq
C. Sarfarosh
 
 
A. Raajneeti
B. New York
C. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
 
 
A. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag
B. Dil Bole Hadippa!
C. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
 
 
A. Murder 3
B. Wazir
C. Bhoomi
 
 
A. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
B. Fiza
C. Mission Kashmir
 
 
A. Mom
B. Blind
C. Talvar
 
 
A. Mukti Bhawan
B. 102 Not Out
C. Mast Mein Rehne Ka
 
 
A. Margarita with a Straw
B. That Girl in Yellow Boots
C. Shaitan
 
 
A. Waiting
B. OK Jaanu
C. The Tashkent Files
 
 
A. Sapne Saajan Ke
B. Prem Qaidi
C. Jigar
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA
