The Must Take Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again, test your inner filmi bug with our super fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Baazi B. Ishq C. Sarfarosh A. Baazi A. Raajneeti B. New York C. Jab Tak Hai Jaan C. Jab Tak Hai Jaan A. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag B. Dil Bole Hadippa! C. Mangal Pandey: The Rising B. Dil Bole Hadippa! A. Murder 3 B. Wazir C. Bhoomi B. Wazir A. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai B. Fiza C. Mission Kashmir C. Mission Kashmir A. Mom B. Blind C. Talvar A. Mom A. Mukti Bhawan B. 102 Not Out C. Mast Mein Rehne Ka B. 102 Not Out A. Margarita with a Straw B. That Girl in Yellow Boots C. Shaitan A. Margarita with a Straw A. Waiting B. OK Jaanu C. The Tashkent Files A. Waiting A. Sapne Saajan Ke B. Prem Qaidi C. Jigar B. Prem Qaidi

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com