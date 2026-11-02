The Sanjay Gupta Interview: 'Bubblegum Beauties Do Not Fascinate Me'

'Once I became a film director, I realised that in our male-dominated industry, there is no question of having a female superstar.'

IMAGE: Sanjay Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav on the sets of Kaante. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Key Points 'I want glamour, I want my money's worth. But I know where to draw the line between vulgarity and erotica.'

'The smell of firepower and the high of employing real helicopters in the shooting was unforgettable.'

'I love and respect everything about women, but why it is important for my personal relationship with women to transcend into my work?'

The films helmed by Sanjay Gupta which hit the bull's eye were all testosterone-heavy, stylishly executed action dramas. Cases in point: Kaante (headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suneil Shetty), Shootout At Wadala (Anil Kapoor, John Abraham) and Kaabil (Hrithik Roshan).

The film director's shocking demise at 57 on October 30 has refocussed the spotlight on his male-dominated repertoire.

I remember discussing this directorial preoccupation with Sanjay Gupta the very first time I met him when he was riding high on the post-Kaante euphoria.

Over the years, whenever I have spoken to the affable filmmaker, he has always been articulate. Then, too, he had embarked on a detailed self-analysis: "The films I grew up on were all male-dominated actioners, whether it was Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay or Ghulami in Hindi or Hollywood fare such as Terminator, Black Rain, Die Hard. I have always been fascinated by action films.

"As a film buff, I did watch women-centred films like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Umrao Jaan, but these are not movies that I watched for a second time. On the other hand, I saw Amitabh's Lawaaris, believe it or not, as many as 40 times in the theatre. Amitabh was my all-time favourite. In my book, he was Number 1 to Number 10."

'If I had made Kaante with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor...'

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan in Jazbaa.

According to Gupta, this fascination with guns and gunslingers as a viewer led to him creating similar movies when he was afforded the opportunity.

"Once I became a film director, I realised that in our male-dominated industry, there is no question of having a female superstar. Even if I had made Kaante with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and several other A-grade heroines, I would still have had a tough time selling the film," he had said, characteristically blunt in his assessment.

"Women, be it my mother, sisters, girlfriends or wife, have all had a tremendous role to play in my life," he added.

"I love and respect everything about them, but why it is important for my personal relationship with women to transcend into my work? Undeniably, great filmmakers from Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Vijay Anand to today's Sanjay Leela Bhansali have projected very strong female characters. Maybe that is why they are more respected."

Paradoxically, this was the same director who later went on to direct Jazbaa, which pivoted around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her post-motherhood return to films. But then, that was Gupta.

For 30 years, he charted a highly individualistic journey of personal evolution and creative struggles to get his undeniable cinematic vision translated onscreen.

'I began my career at 15'

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt in Aatish.

"My parents -- mother Nirmala Devi and father Rajprakash Gupta -- separated when I was young," he had said in a candid flashback.

"I was a loner and always engrossed in films and thoughts on how to make progress in my chosen career as a writer-filmmaker."

The young Gupta was no nepo baby but he had two strong positives: "My optimism and my drive. I began my career at the young age of 15. I had already started writing film stories."

"How I landed my first job with Pankaj Parashar makes for an intriguing tale. I saw Pankaj chatting with Mazhar Khan on the street, and approached him for an assistant's job. He was kind enough to ask me to join him from the very next day.

"As Pankaj's assistant on the TV show Karamchand and the feature film Jalwa, I handled post-production and especially sound design because it was my area of interest. I would make a little pocket money by creating personalised sound systems for people."

Gupta was single-minded in his pursuit of success. He was a teetotaller in those days.

"I had my first sip of alcohol at 26," he said. And he had a longtime girlfriend from his Sydenham college days: "We were together for six years. She was my first love."

A friendship with film star Sanjay Dutt that Gupta developed on the sets of Raj Sippy's Thanedaar (1990) proved fortuitous.

Sanjay promised to act in his friend's first directorial venture, and that is how Gupta landed his directorial debut, Aatish (1994), when he was still only in his mid-20s.

Gupta enjoyed shooting the slick action sequences in Aatish.

"The smell of firepower and the high of employing real helicopters in the shooting was unforgettable," he said. But neither Aatish nor Gupta's subsequent films like Ram Shashtra (with Jackie Shroff, another friend) or Jung (Sanjay Dutt, Jackie) could break the bank at the box office.

'If you want a woman to look desirable on screen, you have to desire her first'

IMAGE: Malaika Arora in the Maahi Ve song in Kaante.

The positive reception accorded to Kaante (2002) changed the trajectory of Gupta's career. While Kaante and Gupta's subsequent films such as Musafir are well-known for their taut action set pieces, what is often overlooked is Gupta's ability to create dazzlingly staged dance numbers.

O Saki Saki (filmed on Koena Mitra in Musafir) and Maahi Ve (filmed on Malaika Arora in Kaante) have stood the test of time. But could one infer that Gupta saw his actresses, largely, as desirable mannequins then?

"I want glamour, I want my money's worth. But I know where to draw the line between vulgarity and erotica," he parried.

I questioned what he sought to capture when he peered at an actress through the camera, and Gupta clarified, "I am looking at my entire frame. I want it to look pretty."

Asked whether a director can have a purely platonic relationship with his heroine, Gupta answered: "Honestly speaking, no. If you want a woman to look desirable on screen, you have to desire her first. Also, the actress feels: 'This man wants to shoot me like a dream because I am driving him nuts, so I had better deliver the goods onscreen'."

"At the end of the day, every heroine wants to look beautiful on film. What is the prerequisite for a commercial Hindi film actress today? She has to sing and dance. Today, the first question most top-notch actresses ask is, "How many songs do I have?" I am seeing that all around me and I am ready to call a spade a spade.

"My film Musafir had an interesting role for a woman -- she has suffered at the hands of a psychotic husband, and from there the twists get murkier, dirtier and darker. One day, I would like to take up the challenge and present Preity Zinta, the eternal bubbly girl next door, as a femme fatale.

"The lines I write for her, the shoes she wears -- would all be geared to make her look like a hot femme fatale. That would excite me as a director."

There was a more mellow side to Gupta that emerged with age.

"When I was 16, any pretty girl with a nice figure was wonderful. Now I seek intelligence, compassion, sensitivity, someone I can converse with. Bubblegum beauties do not fascinate me."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff