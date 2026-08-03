The Movie Sunny Deol Wants To Make With His Sons

'Rajkumar Santoshi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi have narrated the story to me but such films require heavy budgets.'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol with son Karan Deol at the Gurdwara Patna Sahib in Patna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Key Points Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol visited the Gurdwara Patna Sahib in Patna.

Sunny expressed a desire to make a film based on Emperor Ashoka, a subject close to his heart.

Sunny's upcoming film, Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is set for release on August 14.

Sunny Deol is saying a special prayer before Batwara 1947 comes up for release on August 14.

Sunny and son Karan Deol visited the Gurdwara Patna Sahib in Patna, and posted pictures of their visit on Instagram.

'Feeling truly blessed to have visited TAKHAT SRI HARIMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB, the sacred birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.'

Sunny Deol on Ashoka: 'I believe I can bring both my sons into this'

IMAGE: Sunny Deol with son Karan Singh Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

During the Batwara 1947 promotions in Patna, Sunny Deol highlighted the significance of Emperor Ashoka in his life, stating that he wanted to work in a historical film on the king, which would star both his sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol.

'The Ashoka (biopic) is very near to my heart. Rajkumar Santoshi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi have narrated the story to me but such films require heavy budgets. In the past, I didn't have any film. After Gadar 2, the situation became good and I hope it becomes better in future.

'I would love to make such a movie. It's a lovely subject. I believe I can bring both my sons into this because it carries a vast history,' Sunny told the media.

About Batwara 1947

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

Set against the backdrop of Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side.

The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14. The music is composed by A R Rahman while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff