The Most Influential Indian Women In World Cinema

Women are truly leading the world.

The Hollywood Reporter has listed 46 women as the Most Influential Women in International Film, and the ladies are in positions of executives, producers and creatives.

Interestingly, India contributes to this list too.

Here's looking at the Indian Female Power List in the Movies.

Gauri Khan

Co-founder, Red Chillies Entertainment

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

She's not just Mrs Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri has her own claim to fame.

Not only does she produce SRK hits like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Jawan, she backs films starring other actors too, like Alia Bhatt's Darlings and Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.

That's not all.

Gauri has her finger in the OTT pie as well, producing shows like Bard Of Blood, Betaal and the upcoming The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which sees elder son Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

Jyoti Deshpande

President, Jio Studios

IMAGE: Jyoti Deshpande at the Sky Force trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Jyoti Deshpande is the decision-maker at Jio Studios, which has produced more than 150 films and OTT series in various languages.

She's backed stories of all kinds, from masala genres like Stree 2 and Shaitaan to films like Article 370 to the surprise packages like Laapataa Ladies.

Even in these uncertain box office times, the onetime Viacom18 CEO knows her market. Like she tells us, 'the audience can't be tricked.'

Priyanka Dutt

Producer, Vyjayanthi Movies

IMAGE: A proud moment for Priyanka Dutt, right, as she wins yet another accolade for her film, Sita Ramam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Dutt/Instagram

She's born into the movies -- her father is well known Telugu filmmaker C Ashwini Dutt -- and she's married to National Award-winning Director Nag Ashwin but Priyanka has made an identity of her own.

She's keeping the family banner flying high alongside sister Swanpa Dutt, and making blockbusters ranging from Mahanati and Sita Ramam to Kalki 2898 AD.

Did you know that she studied filmmaking at the University of California and made her debut at the age of 20 by co-producing 2004's Balu?

Monika Shergill

VP Content, India, Netflix

IMAGE: Monika Shergill, second from right, with the Heeramandi team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Monika Shergill/Instagram

Former journalist and documentary filmmaker Monika Shergill has helped shape Netflix's Indian face, bringing epic shows like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to the fore.