The Most Challenging Part About Emraan's Taskaree

By SUBHASH K JHA
Listen to Article
January 19, 2026 16:14 IST

'Taskaree gave me a chance to play a good character I've never played before.'

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

Emraan Hashmi plays a Customs officer in the thrilling Netflix series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and he's quite excited about playing the challenging part.

"As an actor, you just want to do good work and Taskaree gives you that," Emraan tells Subhash K Jha.

What was the challenging part of this character?

It's a man in a uniform but in a different space, so you have to do your research before you get down to shooting on a set. You can't just turn up in that uniform and expect it to work.

Seeing documentaries, meeting customs officers, talking to them, understanding their work, their decorum, how they follow their routines, body language, externals...

And the internal journey of the character?

Of course, the internal journey of the character is always the end script.

 

IMAGE: A scene from Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

In Taskeree, how tough was it shooting on those authentic locations? Is OTT as satisfying as a feature film?

Yeah, I think it is. Both feature films and OTT are satisfying. As an actor, you just want to do good work and Taskaree gives you that. It gives you something new to do.

It's a show with this huge mammoth production with multiple airports, multiple cities around the world, so many different things going on. It gave me a chance to play a good character I've never played before.

IMAGE: Advi Shesh and Emraan Hashmi on the G2 poster.

Tell us about Awaarapan and your forthcoming projects.

Awaarapan 2 is still in the making. It's the sequel of the much-loved cult film Awaarapan from 2007, taking Shivam's journey ahead. It's an interesting film with soulful music, angst-ridden character, drama, action, all of that, love story. So yeah, it's an interesting one for the audiences.

Gunmaaster G9 is also in the making, as well as the Telugu film Goodachari's sequel called G2.

I wouldn't be able to diverge too much about these films.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
