The Men Who Broke Tanishaa's Heart

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened up about her heartbreaks, and how she failed in love twice.

She spoke about the men in the life, Uday Chopra and Armaan Kohli, and how the relationships ended.

IMAGE: Tanishaa with Uday Chopra in Neil 'N' Nikki.

'I was more heartbroken when I broke up with Uday Chopra. We were very close friends and had known each other for a long time,' Tanishaa said in an interview to Pinkvilla.

Tanishaa and Uday reportedly fell in love on the sets of their 2005 film, Neil 'N' Nikki but things soured when, according to a Mumbai Mirror report at the time (external link), Tanishaa insisted on a prenuptial agreement.

Uday was against it, as he felt it was 'unromantic'.

He also reportedly felt that it could affect his family's assets and the Yash Raj Films empire.

IMAGE: Tanishaa with Armaan Kohli in Bigg Boss 7.

Regarding Armaan Kohli, Tanishaa told Pinkvilla, 'That wasn't such a big heartbreak. The media made it look like more than it was, but it didn't affect me that much.'

Tanishaa and Armaan fell in love when they were contestants on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

After the season ended, the couple dated for a year.

'I'm the kind of person who always looks at the bright side. I believe that whatever happens happens for a reason,' she said.

When asked how she copes with difficult times, Tanishaa said, 'We all have negative tendencies. It depends on the situation. If it's a work-related problem, I talk to my mum (movie star Tanuja). It's usually just my mum. She's always given me the best advice, even since I was a child.

'I used to feel bad because my mum was working and wasn't at home much, unlike my friends' mums. But she always explained things to me.'

'I've been through a lot since childhood, but I've learnt to move on from heartbreak and focus on the positive. I love the feeling of falling in love and the memories it brings, even if it doesn't last.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff