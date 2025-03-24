HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Little Girl From Black Is Now Married!

The Little Girl From Black Is Now Married!

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 11:29 IST

x

IMAGE: Ayesha Kapur gets married to Adam Oberoi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Kapur/Instagram

The little girl from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Black is all grown up and married!

Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Adam Oberoi.

The couple got married over the weekend in Delhi.

Ayesha looked stunning in a soft pink lehenga paired with a matching dupatta.

Adam complemented her look with a pastel sherwani and a pink turban.

 

IMAGE: Ayesha Kapur with Amitabh Bachchan in Black.

In Black, Ayesha had played Michelle McNally, a girl with visual and hearing impairment, and was reportedly trained by Ranbir Kapoor, who was an assistant director on the film.

Her performance earned her praise but she stepped away from the film industry soon after. She continued with her education in Auroville, the commune in Pondicherry where she lived and then, in the United States.

She later appeared in the 2009 film Sikandar as a child actor and was also supposed to star in Shekhar Kapur's Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput but the project never took off.

In 2023, she appeared as Julia in Sweet Kaaram Coffee, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I want to do everything: be an actress, an entrepreneur'
'I want to do everything: be an actress, an entrepreneur'
Behind the scenes of Black
'I don't think I look like Rani'
'I don't think I look like Rani'
Black: Bhansali's passion, pain and pleasure
Black: Bhansali's passion, pain and pleasure
'I achieved what every young man fantasises about'
'I achieved what every young man fantasises about'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

Which IPL Team Has the Youngest Squad?

VIDEOS

Salman Khan spotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the airport0:35

Salman Khan spotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia...

Shilpa Shetty stuns in a breathtaking outfit0:51

Shilpa Shetty stuns in a breathtaking outfit

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look0:28

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD