The Little Girl From Black Is Now Married!

IMAGE: Ayesha Kapur gets married to Adam Oberoi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Kapur/Instagram

The little girl from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Black is all grown up and married!

Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Adam Oberoi.

The couple got married over the weekend in Delhi.

Ayesha looked stunning in a soft pink lehenga paired with a matching dupatta.

Adam complemented her look with a pastel sherwani and a pink turban.





IMAGE: Ayesha Kapur with Amitabh Bachchan in Black.

In Black, Ayesha had played Michelle McNally, a girl with visual and hearing impairment, and was reportedly trained by Ranbir Kapoor, who was an assistant director on the film.

Her performance earned her praise but she stepped away from the film industry soon after. She continued with her education in Auroville, the commune in Pondicherry where she lived and then, in the United States.

She later appeared in the 2009 film Sikandar as a child actor and was also supposed to star in Shekhar Kapur's Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput but the project never took off.

In 2023, she appeared as Julia in Sweet Kaaram Coffee, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.